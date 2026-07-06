Published July 6th, 2026 at 10:53 am

Corrales kids may soon get a new reason to play pretend farmer, and it’s all thanks to a councilor who never met a tractor parade he didn’t like.

The family of former Village Councilor John Alsobrook II is raising money for a tractor-themed play structure at La Entrada Park, honoring his fifth-term legacy on the council and his well-known habit of riding a tractor in the village’s Fourth of July parades.

Alsobrook died in April, village staff announced in May, and Village Administrator Melanie Romero released a family statement saying he “loved serving the community of Corrales and always tried to take a balanced and reasoned approach to issues before the Village Council.” District 1 Councilor Rick Miera described him as quiet but always prepared, adding, “I hope we find someone similar to him. We won’t find anyone like him.”

A memorial service was held June 27 at Perea’s New Mexican Restaurant.

Donations for the playground project can be made through the Corrales Tractor Club’s Facebook fundraiser, linked in the flyer the family is circulating, or by scanning the QR code posted around the village.

Donate to the tractor-themed play structure fund: facebook.com/ourcorralestractorclub