Published May 18th, 2026 at 2:04 pm

By Rodd Cayton – Corrales Comment

Corrales Village Councilor John Alsobrook II died Friday, village staff have announced.

Village Administrator Melanie Romero released the following statement from his family: “He loved serving the community of Corrales and always tried to take a balanced and reasoned approach to issues before the Village Council. He didn’t mind having spirited discussions, with humor, when necessary.”

District 1 Councilor Rick Miera told the Corrales Comment that Alsobrook was quiet, but came prepared for every meeting. “When he decided to speak, I decided to listen,” Miera said, adding that Alsobrook frequently sought to find solutions when colleagues weren’t in agreement. “I hope we find someone similar to him. We won’t find anyone like him.

Romero said the task of replacing Alsobrook is up to Mayor Fred Hashimoto. The person chosen — who must be a registered voter and resident of District 4 — will serve until the next regular election (in November of 2027), and whomever is voted in at that point will serve a two-year term to keep the seat in normal rotation. Romero said filling the seat will be an agenda item for the council’s May 26 meeting, and will remain so until someone is appointed.

Romero said a number of emails came into Village Hall from individuals offering condolences. She said the loss of Alsobrook, who enjoyed working with the village department heads and ensuring that their needs were met, came as a shock.

Alsobrook began his fifth non-consecutive term on the council in January. According to his LinkedIn page, Alsobrook held a bachelor of science degree in physics from California State University, Los Angeles and a Ph.D. in quantitative genetics from Yale University. He worked in clinical laboratories across the country, including at Exagen Diagnostics in Albuquerque, where he held positions that included chief scientific officer and director of discovery.