Published June 16th, 2026 at 3:28 pm

By Rodd Cayton

Memorial services have been set for Corrales Village Councilor John Alsobrook II, who died last month.

He will be remembered at 4:30 p.m. June 27 at Perea’s New Mexican Restaurant, 4590 Corrales Road.

Alsobrook began his fifth term on the council in January. According to his LinkedIn page, Alsobrook held a bachelor of science degree in physics from California State University, Los Angeles and a Ph.D. in quantitative genetics from Yale University. He worked in clinical laboratories across the country, including at Exagen Diagnostics in Albuquerque, where he held positions that included chief scientific officer and director of discovery.

In his weekly message to the community, Mayor Fred Hashimoto wrote that he plans to nominate a resident from District 4 to replace Alsobrook at the June 23 council meeting.