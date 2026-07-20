Published July 20th, 2026 at 10:34 am ,

The year is 2023. Near the end of June, Juan Escobar was working to get custody of his son, Andrew. He and his ex-wife, Miriam Felix-Delgado were getting a divorce and ultimately, the judge sided with Escobar. After that decision was made, Escobar’s son, Andrew, and his ex-wife Miriam went missing.

Escobar hired a private investigator to find out where they could have gone.

“He actually located her,” Escobar said. “He told me that she was staying in a place in Fort Collins, Colorado. So I went up to Fort Collins, Colorado in September of 2023.”

By the time he got up there, she, and Andrew were gone. This would be the chase Escobar would deal with for three years. The year is now 2026. On July 2, Escobar was notified that authorities in El Paso, Texas had located Andrew and Miriam. “t was like around 11 on Thursday morning,” Escobar said. “ I was like wailing, crying. think I disrupted the whole office, just crying, just excited”

Since then, Andrew has returned home. Escobar said Authorities are keeping Miriam in El Paso, Texas to be extradited to New Mexico. After three years of searching and advocating for his missing son, he has several questions about what happened in those three years.

Escobar said after getting Andrew back, he found out why his son was so hard to find.

“My son disclosed that he’s been in Austria, in Albania and in Mexico City,” Escobar said. “He was living in a village near the beach in Mexico. We don’t know for how long. He doesn’t seem to know for how long either.”

The U.S. Marshals Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are two agencies Escobar knows of still investigating the aftermath of Andrew’s disappearance.

As for Escobar, he’s happy to have Andrew home safe. He did mention it will take some time until his son feels comfortable again.

“We know he’s physically okay, but emotionally and mentally he’s really kind of struggling to piece together what his life has been like,” Escobar said.