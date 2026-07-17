Published July 17th, 2026 at 2:16 pm

By Kevin Hendricks, The Paper.

Thank you, Rio Rancho!

The Paper. threw a party Thursday and the City of Vision showed up in full force. To the friends, family, elected officials and local leaders who danced, noshed and networked with us at The BLOCK — thank you.

The turnout crossed party lines and government levels. State Republican leadership mingled with Rio Rancho city councilors and the city manager, while representatives from Sandoval County and the Democratic Party of Sandoval County shared the pavilion. Rio Rancho Fire Department personnel and local lobbyists rounded out the crowd, alongside candidates running in the November election — plus no shortage of friends and family who came out to celebrate with us. Credit: The Paper Credit: The Paper Credit: The Paper Credit: The Paper Credit: The Paper Credit: The Paper Credit: The Paper Credit: The Paper Credit: The Paper Credit: The Paper Credit: The Paper Credit: The Paper Credit: The Paper Credit: The Paper Credit: The Paper Credit: The Paper Credit: The Paper Credit: The Paper The Paper held a party at Rio Rancho’s The BLOCK as we celebrated our expansion into the City of Vision Thursday evening.

Photo by Roberto E. Rosales for the Paper

DJ Hump kept the beats going, Honor Heindl turned a newspaper box into art, and Hive and Honey kept the charcuterie board full. Not bad for our first official Rio Rancho block party.

The event marked a milestone for The Paper., which launched riorancho.news in February as an experiment to cover Rio Rancho’s municipal election before growing into a print product this spring.

Here’s to covering this city for years to come.