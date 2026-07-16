Published July 16th, 2026 at 10:34 am

By Kevin Hendricks, The Paper.

Before the weekend even starts, Rio Rancho has a reason to celebrate.

The Paper. throws open the doors Thursday night for a free Summer BLOCK Party marking its expansion into the City of Vision — and everyone’s invited. The open house runs 7-9 p.m. Thursday, July 16, at The BLOCK, 7805 Enchanted Hills Blvd. NE. DJ Hump spins, muralist Honor Heindl live-paints a newspaper box, and Hive and Honey serves light charcuterie. Food trucks, vendors and the Tavern bar stay open for orders.

The celebration caps a fast rise for The Paper.’s Rio Rancho coverage, which launched in February to cover the city’s municipal election and grew into a free, weekly print product by April.

Then the actual weekend starts — and it’s stacked.

Friday: Jazz at the library, flamenco with your beer

Percussionist and educator Frank Leto kicks off the weekend at 3 p.m. Friday with Roots of Jazz at the Loma Colorado Main Library Auditorium, 755 Loma Colorado Blvd. — a free, hour-long interactive exploration of jazz history through live music, storytelling and dance. No registration required.

Friday night, Brew Lab 101 at 3005 Cabezon Blvd. SE hosts a live Flamenco Dance Show from 8-10 p.m., with Wing It Up! and Black Pearl food trucks parked outside starting at 4 p.m. The BLOCK wraps up Friday with Villain Inc. on the Main Stage at 7 p.m.

New Mexico native Steven Michael Quezada plays two nights at Quezada’s Comedy Club, with shows Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Quezada is best known as DEA Agent Steven Gomez on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, but he’s been doing stand-up since 1987 — five times named Comedian of the Year by the New Mexico Hispanic Entertainers Association. His special “The New Mexican” streams on Amazon Prime.

Saturday: Shop local, story time and a sand volleyball bash

The Cabezon Shop Local Market runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cabezon Park, 2307 Cabezon Blvd. SE, with local makers, artists and small businesses alongside food trucks.

Also Saturday morning, Coronado Historic Site rangers head to the Martha Liebert Public Library in Bernalillo for Ranger Read and Learn, a free story time for kids ages 4-8 running 10-11 a.m. at 124 Calle Malinche. Rangers will read “Drop: An Adventure through the Water Cycle” by Emily Kate Moon, then lead kids through a water cycle experiment using shaving cream and food dye. The program runs one more date in August.

The McDermott Athletic Center, 801 Loma Colorado Blvd., hosts Sand, Suds & Boards starting at noon — a sand volleyball event running $79-$199.

The NM United Team Store pop-up returns to The BLOCK Saturday and Sunday. Hicks Philly Fowler takes the Main Stage at 7 p.m. Saturday, and Sunday closes out with Brain Sang Game at 4:30 p.m., Braingang Trivia at 6 p.m. and an outdoor screening of “Indiana Jones & the Temple of Doom” at 7 p.m. The World Cup Final screens Sunday at 1 p.m. on all screens.

Worth the drive: Route 66 Summerfest

Celebrating 100 years of the Mother Road, Central Avenue closes through Nob Hill Saturday from 5-10 p.m. for Route 66 Summerfest — the premier centennial celebration in Albuquerque. A mile-long stretch fills with live music, food and treats, local artisan vendors, kids’ activities and show cars spanning all eras of the legendary highway. It’s the biggest Route 66 event of the summer.

Sunday: Markets to close the weekend

The Corrales Growers’ Market opens at 11 a.m. Sunday at Corrales Parks & Recreation, 500 Jones Rd., with local produce, honey, baked goods and artisan goods through Nov. 1.

The Albuquerque Rail Yards Market runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at 772 2nd St. SW, with fresh produce, breakfast burritos and handmade New Mexico crafts.

What’s happening this weekend

Summer BLOCK Party — The Paper. Launch

When: Thursday, July 16 | 7-9 p.m.

Where: The BLOCK, 7805 Enchanted Hills Blvd. NE, Rio Rancho

Admission: Free

Roots of Jazz — Loma Colorado Main Library

When: Friday, July 17 | 3-4 p.m.

Where: 755 Loma Colorado Blvd. NE, Rio Rancho

Admission: Free

Flamenco Dance Show — Brew Lab 101

When: Friday, July 17 | 8-10 p.m. (food trucks from 4 p.m.)

Where: 3005 Cabezon Blvd. SE, Rio Rancho

Steven Michael Quezada — Quezada’s Comedy Club

When: Fri, July 17 & Sat, July 18 | 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: quezadas.holdmyticket.com

Cabezon Shop Local Market

When: Saturday, July 18 | 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Where: Cabezon Park, 2307 Cabezon Blvd. SE

Admission: Free

Ranger Read and Learn

When: Saturday, July 18 | 10-11 a.m.

Where: Martha Liebert Public Library, 124 Calle Malinche, Bernalillo

Admission: Free | Ages 4-8 | Phone: 505-867-1440

Sand, Suds & Boards

When: Saturday, July 18 | Noon

Where: McDermott Athletic Center, 801 Loma Colorado Blvd.

Tickets: $79-$199 | Phone: 505-892-9222

NM United Team Store Pop-Up — The BLOCK

When: Sat, July 18 | 11 a.m.–9 p.m.; Sun, July 19 | Noon–8 p.m.

Where: 7805 Enchanted Hills Blvd. NE, Rio Rancho

The BLOCK — Weekend lineup

Fri, July 17 | 7 p.m.: Villain Inc., Main Stage

Sat, July 18 | 7 p.m.: Hicks Philly Fowler, Main Stage

Sun, July 19 | 1 p.m.: World Cup Final, all screens; 4:30 p.m.: Brain Sang Game; 6 p.m.: Braingang Trivia (18+); 7 p.m.: “Indiana Jones & the Temple of Doom” outdoor movie

Route 66 Summerfest

When: Saturday, July 18 | 5-10 p.m.

Where: Central Ave., Nob Hill, Albuquerque (road closed to traffic)

Admission: Free

Corrales Growers’ Market

When: Sunday, July 19 | 11 a.m.

Where: Corrales Parks & Recreation, 500 Jones Rd., Corrales

Admission: Free | Runs through Nov. 1

Rail Yards Market — Albuquerque

When: Sunday, July 19 | 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Where: 772 2nd St. SW, Albuquerque

Admission: Free