Published July 9th, 2026 at 10:30 am

By Kevin Hendricks, The Paper.

You don’t need to drive down the hill this weekend. Rio Rancho, Bernalillo, Corrales and Placitas have enough going on to fill three days without leaving Sandoval County.

The BLOCK carries the weekend

The BLOCK food hall anchors the weekend with something different each night. Ukaladies open Friday at 7 p.m. with a multi-genre set on the Main Stage. Saturday afternoon kicks off at 4:30 p.m. with LoPhat live on the patio ahead of a New Mexico United watch party — the team takes on El Paso Locomotive FC on the road, with the match streaming on all screens. Back in the Saddle follows at 7 p.m. Saturday with a high-energy 90s country set.

Sunday closes out at The BLOCK with Brain Sang Game at 4:30 p.m. — a mashup of Name That Tune, lyric completion and karaoke — followed at 6 p.m. by Braingang Trivia, created and hosted by former local radio host The Hoff (18 and older). The night wraps with a free outdoor screening of “The LEGO Movie” at 7 p.m. Bring lawn chairs and blankets; no outside food or drink.

Jazz under the stars in Placitas

The Sandia Chill Concert Series kicks off its summer run Sunday at 7 p.m. at Placitas Homestead Village, 221 Hwy. 165, with an American Jazz Celebration featuring Jazz Traveler and the Albuquerque Jazz Orchestra. The show benefits Rebuilding Together Sandoval County. Gates open at 6 p.m. — bring your own chairs and a picnic.

Two more shows follow later in the summer: Grammy Award-winning trumpeter Ryan Montaño headlines an August 16 soul, funk and jazz show benefiting Placitas Elementary School, and the series closes September 6 with a Labor Day Blues Festival featuring Jay Boy Adams, Big Suitcase and The Rudy Boy Experiment.

Free movies in Bernalillo

The Town of Bernalillo continues its Movies Under the Pavilion summer series Friday at 8 p.m. at the Rotary Pavilion, screening “Herbie: Fully Loaded.” Bring your own lawn chairs and blankets. For more information, call 505-771-7133.

Living history and local produce in Corrales

Casa San Ysidro opens its doors Saturday from 1-3 p.m. for a free summer open house at the historic property, 973 Old Church Road. The Albuquerque Museum-managed site holds one of the most comprehensive collections of New Mexican art and furnishings in the state, centered on an 1875 adobe built by Jesús María Gutiérrez and later restored by Dr. Ward Alan and Shirley Minge. The property offers daily tours, monthly lectures and heritage arts classes throughout the year.

Sunday morning, the Corrales Growers’ Market returns at 11 a.m. at Corrales Parks & Recreation, 500 Jones Rd., with fresh produce, honey, baked goods and artisan goods from local vendors. The market runs through Nov. 1.

What’s happening this weekend

The BLOCK

Where: 7805 Enchanted Hills Blvd. NE, Rio Rancho

Fri, July 10 | 7 p.m.: Ukaladies, Main Stage

Sat, July 11 | 4:30 p.m.: LoPhat + NM United watch party; 7 p.m.: Back in the Saddle

Sun, July 12 | 4:30 p.m.: Brain Sang Game; 6 p.m.: Braingang Trivia (18+); 7 p.m.: “The LEGO Movie” (free; no outside food or drink)

Sandia Chill Concert Series — July show

When: Sunday, July 12 | Gates 6 p.m., Show 7 p.m.

What: American Jazz Celebration — Jazz Traveler and the Albuquerque Jazz Orchestra

Where: Placitas Homestead Village, 221 Hwy. 165, Placitas

Tickets: CanyonBluesandJazz.org

Movies Under the Pavilion

When: Friday, July 10 | 8 p.m.

Where: Rotary Pavilion, Town of Bernalillo

Film: “Herbie: Fully Loaded” | Admission: Free | Info: 505-771-7133

Casa San Ysidro Summer Open House

When: Saturday, July 11 | 1-3 p.m.

Where: 973 Old Church Road, Corrales

Admission: Free | Info: 505-768-3918 | cabq.gov/casa-san-ysidro

Corrales Growers’ Market

When: Sunday, July 12 | 11 a.m.

Where: Corrales Parks & Recreation, 500 Jones Rd., Corrales

Admission: Free | Runs through Nov. 1 | Phone: 505-899-8900