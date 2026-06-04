Published June 4th, 2026 at 9:51 am

From a historic first Pride celebration to outdoor movies and a community yard sale, June 5–7 has something for everyone.

Summer is officially heating up across the Rio Rancho area, and the weekend calendar is packed. From a landmark community celebration to free outdoor events and a short drive for laughs, here is what’s happening June 5–7.

Right Here in Rio Rancho

The inaugural Sandoval County Pride Festival Rio Rancho is Saturday at Haynes Park (2006 Grande Blvd SE) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free event features local food trucks, artisan vendors, live entertainment and community organization booths.

Loma Colorado Library Book Sale: Stack your summer reading list on the cheap Friday and Saturday starting at 9 a.m. at the Loma Colorado Main Library (755 Loma Colorado Blvd NE). The sale supports local library programs and is open to all ages.

Car Seat Fitting Station — Rio Rancho Fire Station 7: Parents and caregivers can get free, hands-on guidance from certified technicians on proper car seat and booster seat installation Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at Fire Station 7 (641 Rockaway Blvd. NE). Appointments are recommended — visit safernm.org/events or call 800-231-6145.

Just Down the Road

Town of Bernalillo Community Yard Sale: The Town of Bernalillo spreads its annual community yard sale across neighborhoods Saturday and Sunday. Residents host sales on their own properties, but those who sign up get their address added to the town’s official map and receive two yard sale signs. Sign up at tobnm.gov/events or at Town Hall. For more information, contact the Community Development Office at 505-771-7133 or cjones@tobnm.gov.

Corrales Growers’ Market The weekly Corrales Growers’ Market runs Sunday starting at 11 a.m. at Corrales Parks & Recreation (500 Jones Road, Corrales). The market supports local farms and offers fresh, locally grown produce through Nov. 1.

Comedy: “Last Comic Standing” finalist and nationally touring comedian April Macie headlines Quezada’s Comedy Club & Cantina (54 Jemez Canyon Dam Road, Santa Ana Pueblo) both nights. Friday’s show is at 7 p.m. Saturday features two shows at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are available at quezadas.com.

The Block — Live Music, Cars & Coffee and “E.T.” The Block has a full slate. Thursday kicks things off with Gonzalo on the Main Stage at 7 p.m. Saturday brings the Sugar Show at 7 p.m. Sunday wraps the weekend with Cars & Coffee presented by State Employees Credit Union at 11 a.m., followed by a 7 p.m. outdoor screening of “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.” All events are family-friendly.

Worth the Drive

San Felipe de Neri Church Fiestas & Summertime in Old Town Historic Old Town kicks off its summer programming Friday through Sunday with the annual San Felipe de Neri Fiestas. Expect live entertainment at the gazebo all weekend, traditional food and a vibrant street atmosphere at the Old Town Plaza.

New Mexico United Pride Night New Mexico United hosts Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. The club is celebrating its annual Pride Night alongside the match.

This Weekend at a Glance

Pride Festival: Saturday, June 6 | 10 a.m.–2 p.m. | Haynes Park, Rio Rancho | Free

Saturday, June 6 | 10 a.m.–2 p.m. | Haynes Park, Rio Rancho | Free Library Book Sale: Friday–Saturday | 9 a.m. | Loma Colorado Main Library | Free

Friday–Saturday | 9 a.m. | Loma Colorado Main Library | Free Car Seat Fitting: Friday, June 5 | 10 a.m.–noon | Fire Station 7, Rio Rancho | Free | safernm.org/events

Friday, June 5 | 10 a.m.–noon | Fire Station 7, Rio Rancho | Free | safernm.org/events Bernalillo Yard Sale: Saturday–Sunday | tobnm.gov/events

Saturday–Sunday | tobnm.gov/events April Macie at Quezada’s: Friday 7 p.m., Saturday 7 & 9:30 p.m. | quezadas.com

Friday 7 p.m., Saturday 7 & 9:30 p.m. | quezadas.com The Block: Thursday 7 p.m. (Gonzalo) | Saturday 7 p.m. (Sugar Show) | Sunday 11 a.m. Cars & Coffee / 7 p.m. “E.T.” | Downtown Bernalillo

Thursday 7 p.m. (Gonzalo) | Saturday 7 p.m. (Sugar Show) | Sunday 11 a.m. Cars & Coffee / 7 p.m. “E.T.” | Downtown Bernalillo NM United vs. Phoenix Rising FC — Pride Night: Saturday, June 6 | 7:30 p.m. | Isotopes Park

Saturday, June 6 | 7:30 p.m. | Isotopes Park Corrales Growers’ Market: Sunday, June 7 | 11 a.m. | 500 Jones Rd., Corrales