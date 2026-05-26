Published May 26th, 2026 at 11:29 am

Corrales Mayor Fred Hashimoto has announced his process for filling the seat of late Village Councilor John Alsobrook II.

Chapter 3, Article 12 of the New Mexico Statutes Annotated 1978 gives the mayor responsibility for filling a council vacancy. In his weekly message to the community, Hashimoto wrote that anyone interested in the position should submit an application, available here. Applications should reach Village Clerk Mandy Wolf (mwolf@corrales-nm.org) by 5 p.m. May 29. Hashimoto will nominate a person to replace Alsobrook at the June 9 council meeting.

Alsobrook, who died last week, was elected in November to a fifth non-consecutive term; he was due to serve until 2029.

“He was a dedicated Corraleño and an integral part of our governing body,” Hashimoto wrote. passed on “He voluntarily served the village (as a councilor) for longer than anyone else. His commitment, service and presence will be deeply missed.”

Alsobrook’s family has not yet announced an exact date for a memorial service, but preliminary plans suggest it will take place sometime in June.

Whoever fills the position will serve until the next regular election (in November of 2027), Village Administrator Melanie Romero told the Corrales Comment. At that time, someone will be elected to serve the final two years of the term.