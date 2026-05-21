Published May 21st, 2026 at 10:26 am

By Kevin Hendricks — The Paper.

Rio Rancho and neighboring communities mark Memorial Day weekend with a full schedule of events — from solemn military tributes to live music, outdoor markets and regional festivals — running Friday through Monday, May 22–25.

The weekend’s anchor event is Rio Rancho’s annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 25 at 10 a.m. at Veterans Memorial/Monument Park, 950 Pinetree Rd. SE. The community ceremony includes a wreath-laying and tribute to fallen service members. Organizers ask attendees to arrive early for parking.

The BLOCK at 7805 Enchanted Hills Blvd. NE hosts three days of entertainment: live ’90s country music from Back in the Saddle on Saturday at 7 p.m., trivia night Sunday at 5 p.m. (18+), and an outdoor screening of Jumanji Sunday at 7 p.m.

Placitas draws attention Saturday and Sunday with two distinct events. The Memorial Day Blues Festival at The Homestead Village, 221 Hwy. 165, on Sunday, May 24 runs from 6:30 to 10 p.m. — doors open at 5:45 p.m. — and features an all-Indigenous lineup: CW Ayon, Turquoise Steel, Stanlie Kee and Navajo guitarist Levi Platero headlining at 9 p.m. The all-ages concert benefits Casa Rosa Food Bank and Placitas Wild. General admission is $27.98; youth 16 and under accompanied by an adult are admitted free.

The Placitas Sellers’ Market runs Saturday, May 23 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 221 NM-165, Suite I, where Placitas Pizza Company has also just reopened at the same address.

The Corrales Growers’ Market opens Sunday, May 24 at 11 a.m. at 500 Jones Rd., Corrales. The weekly market supports local farms and runs through Nov. 1. As part of the CHS Speaker Series, State Historian Rob Martinez presents “Casta Race & Identity in Colonial New Mexico” on Sunday, May 24 at 2 p.m. at Old San Ysidro Church, 966 Old Church Rd., Corrales. Free and open to the public; seating is limited.

In Bernalillo, the Route 66 Centennial Speaker Series features Roger Zimmerman discussing rerouting of Route 66 through New Mexico on Saturday, May 23 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Martha Liebert Public Library, 124 W. Malinche St.

Down the hill

Los Ranchos Art Market opens its regular season Saturday, May 23 from 8 a.m. to noon at 6718 Rio Grande Blvd. NW, featuring handmade goods, growers and live music. Leashed pets are welcome.

opens its regular season Saturday, May 23 from 8 a.m. to noon at 6718 Rio Grande Blvd. NW, featuring handmade goods, growers and live music. Leashed pets are welcome. New Mexico Wine Festival runs Saturday–Monday at Balloon Fiesta Park, 5000 Balloon Fiesta Pkwy., Albuquerque, noon to 6 p.m. daily. The 21-and-over event features more than 200 wines from New Mexico wineries, live music, local artisans and food. Admission runs $10–$30.

runs Saturday–Monday at Balloon Fiesta Park, 5000 Balloon Fiesta Pkwy., Albuquerque, noon to 6 p.m. daily. The 21-and-over event features more than 200 wines from New Mexico wineries, live music, local artisans and food. Admission runs $10–$30. New Mexico United hosts Charleston Battery on Saturday, May 23 at 7 p.m. at Rio Grande Credit Union Field.

Memorial Day Weekend Events

Rio Rancho Memorial Day Ceremony Mon., May 25 | 10 a.m. Veterans Memorial/Monument Park, 950 Pinetree Rd. SE, Rio Rancho

The BLOCK — Holiday Weekend 7805 Enchanted Hills Blvd. NE, Rio Rancho

Back in the Saddle (live music): Sat., May 23 | 7 p.m.

Trivia Night (18+): Sun., May 24 | 5 p.m.

Outdoor Movie — Jumanji: Sun., May 24 | 7 p.m.

Memorial Day Blues Festival — “Indigenous Blues” Sun., May 24 | Doors 5:45 p.m. | Show 6:30–10 p.m. | All ages The Homestead Village, 221 Hwy. 165, Placitas Tickets: $27.98 general admission / Free for youth 16 and under with adult Benefits: Casa Rosa Food Bank & Placitas Wild Tickets: holdmyticket.com

Placitas Sellers’ Market Sat., May 23 | 8 a.m.–1 p.m. 221 NM-165, Suite I, Placitas

Placitas Pizza Company 221 NM-165, Suite I, Placitas Phone: (505) 508-1671 Menu: placitaspizzaco.com

Corrales Growers’ Market Sun., May 24 | 11 a.m. 500 Jones Rd., Corrales

CHS Speaker Series: Casta Race & Identity in Colonial New Mexico Sun., May 24 | 2 p.m. Old San Ysidro Church, 966 Old Church Rd., Corrales | Free

Route 66 Centennial Speaker Series Sat., May 23 | 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Martha Liebert Public Library, 124 W. Malinche St., Bernalillo | Free

Los Ranchos Art Market — Season Opening Sat., May 23 | 8 a.m.–noon 6718 Rio Grande Blvd. NW, Los Ranchos

New Mexico Wine Festival Sat.–Mon., May 23–25 | Noon–6 p.m. daily | 21 and over 5000 Balloon Fiesta Pkwy., Albuquerque Admission: $10–$30 Info: nmwine.com

New Mexico United vs. Charleston Battery Sat., May 23 | 7 p.m. Rio Grande Credit Union Field, Albuquerque