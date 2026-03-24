Published March 24th, 2026 at 1:23 pm

The principal at Corrales K-8 School will not be returning.

Alvaro Ramazzini, who had been placed on administrative leave, resigned March 19 from Albuquerque Public Schools, according to a letter sent to district families. APS still hasn’t given a reason for Ramazzini’s leave or resignation.

“We appreciate the contributions he made to the Corrales K-8 community during his time at the school and wish him the best in his future endeavors,” wrote Chris Sanchez, APS’ assistant superintendent for leadership and learning.

Craig Robinson will serve as the primary on-site administrator at Corrales K-8 for the remainder of the school year, the letter states. Robinson, according to the APS website, has worked at Eldorado High School and Los Ranchos Elementary School.

Inez Elementary School Principal Casey Reid-Kadlec “will continue to support the school as covering principal, working in close partnership to ensure continuity and alignment,” Sanchez wrote.

Ellen Bernstein, president of the Albuquerque Teachers Federation, said last week staff at the school had a good working relationship with the interim administration.

District officials say a search is underway for a permanent Corrales K-8 principal. The school is in its first year as a K-8 campus, having added one grade in each of the last three years.

Ramazzini took over as principal at the start of the school year. He was previously principal at Alamosa Elementary School in the South Valley.