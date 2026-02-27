Published February 27th, 2026 at 1:00 pm

The principal at Corrales K-8 School is on administrative leave, a district official told the Corrales Comment.

Principal Alvaro Ramazzini remains on leave while an internal investigation proceeds, Albuquerque Public Schools Spokesperson Martin Salazar said.

He declined to comment further, saying the issue is a personnel matter.

Casey Reid-Kadlec, the principal of Inez Elementary School, is overseeing administrative operations at Corrales K-8 for now.

Ramazzini took over as principal at the start of the school year. He was previously principal at Alamosa Elementary School in the South Valley.

He told the Comment earlier that the school expected to have around 400 students in 2025-26.

This is the third year of expansion at the former Corrales Elementary School, which has added a grade each of the last three years.