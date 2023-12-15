Bonfire:

Corrales Fire Chief Anthony Martinez ignites a bonfire while the hot air balloon of Sparky the fire dog illuminates in the background. The bonfire was part of a community get-together held after the Starlight Parade at the recreation center. (T.S. Last/Corrales Comment)

Starlight Parade:

Children pick up candy along Corrales Road as the Dec. 2 Starlight Parade goes by. It might have been a record crowd for the event, which ended with a get to-gether at the recreation center. (T.S. Last/Corrales Comment)

St. Nick Night:

People lined up for a cup of hot cider at the St. Nick Night event following the Starlight Parade. (T.S. Last/Corrales Comment)

Choir:

Corrales MainStreet helped organize a children’s choir and a drum performance following the Starlight Parade on Dec. 2.

St. Nick:

Eliza Poffenberger met with St. Nicholas while her father John and au pair Ninive Becerra look on.

Cookoff:

The Corrales Fire Department cooked up some green chile stew at the St. Nick Night event following the Starlight Parade on Dec. 2. (T.S. Last/Corrales Comment)