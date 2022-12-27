‘Twas the penultimate night before Christmas, and all through the house, not a

creature was stirring…except for the household bill payer foaming at the mouse,

uh, mouth, over coffee, up $3 per 12 ounces, and streaming services blending

and raising prices… . Thankfully, we have come through December 21 or Winter

Solstice, an odd occurrence indeed, as it marks the beginning of winter while at

the same time nudging the sun to stay lit longer. Delivery vans continue to wend

their noisy way up and down our streets, even USPS, in addition to those others,

whose arrivals set the terrier off like a match to a firework.



Incidentally, you, too, can become a carrier of goods via Amazon Flex. We met a young woman in a reflective vest popping out of her SUV with a package, on her way to ever so carefully place it on the doorstep of a buyer. She said she was both having fun and making money and her partner was doing the same. According to flex.amazon.com: “You work only when you want to. You can plan your week by reserving blocks in advance or picking them each day based on your availability.”



Speaking of transport, on the acequia path behind the Rec Center we were delighted to encounter a woman perched on a one-horse open shay (above). The elegant dark brown horse pulling it paused, as the driver waited for her two dogs to catch up. She yelled her name across two paths…was it Merrill or Merle? Was the last name Hancock? Anyone?

Courtesy 4-H



Housebound Corrales seniors who receive meals from the Senior Center recently welcomed an extra dollop of cheer, as some members of the Corralitos or Corrales 4H group added small, cotton-filled fabric Christmas trees to their orders. Sewing project leader Sally McLaughlin, involved with 4H for 10 years, guided young sew-ers in the creation of 35 ornaments. The service undertaking involved about four kids.



McLaughlin, 84, whose mother taught her to sew, was on hemming hiatus until

she married and began producing clothes for her family. These days, she says

she is much more into quilting. No slouch whatsoever, McLaughlin was delighted

to be one of five inductees into the 2022 New Mexico 4-H Hall of Fame.



In case you missed this, the Feds are once again providing free at home COVID-

19 test kits. Visit: covidtests.gov

The Corrales Community Seed Library, housed at the library, thanks those of

you who kept their coffers full this fall. It currently is excited about heritage basil

seeds on hand from the garden of the late, fabled Evelyn Losack, and is looking

for people keen to adopt saffron or azafron seedlings grown in the library

hydroponic installation—seeds, too, are available. Contact sandra@corraleslibrary.org if interested. The seed library celebrates its first full season in February 2023.



Looking a tad less far ahead, Music in Corrales presents the remarkable Richard Antoine White and Pamela Viktoria Pyle, January 21, at 7:30pm. White is the first Black American to earn a doctorate in tuba performance from Indiana University and once was an unhoused toddler with an alcoholic mom, struggling to survive in Baltimore. Adopted when he was four, White has written a memoir called I’m Possible: A Story of Survival, a Tuba, and the Small Miracle of a Big Dream. Principal Tubist of the Santa Fe Symphony and the New Mexico Philharmonic, White also is Associate Professor of Tuba/Euphonium at the University of New Mexico. Pianist Pamela Viktoria Pyle, an award-winning piano soloist and chamber recitalist, also teaches at UNM. Catch them both at the Historic Old San Ysidro Church.



Here’s to peace, health, and whenever possible, fun, in the New Year.



Please do get in touch with News-y—gossip, questions, why New Year’s

resolutions rarely last, upcoming events? Many thanks.

Email meredith@corralescomment.com