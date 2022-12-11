The Corrales Police Dept. had little to report in its weekly police blotter. Other than a few welfare checks, all is quiet in the village.

Speaking of keeping the holidays safe, the CPD encourages all residents to sign up for its Vacation Watch program if you’re planning on leaving your happy home for the holidays. The program works to keep vacant homes from being easy targets. Village residents can submit a Vacation Watch request on the CPD website at corrales-nm.org. Police will do their best to stop by your residence once per day for up to 14 days. Talk about customer service.

Want to be a cop?

The Village of Corrales is accepting applications for a full time police officer to join its ranks. All Applicants must be NM certified or eligible for certification by waiver. Anyone interested would join the four-person team that patrols the village.

For more information call 505-897-1277.

Applications and job description can be obtained at the Village Municipal Offices, 4324 Corrales Road, M-F between 8:00 – 4:30pm, or online at www.corrales-nm.org/jobs