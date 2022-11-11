After State House Rep Daymon Ely decided to step down from the seat earlier this year, Republicans saw an opening to flip the House District 23 seat held by Ely since 2016. Republican Alan Martinez bested Democrat Ramon Montano for the Democratic House seat in a 54-46 percent margin.

Ely, a Corrales lawyer, told the Corrales Comment earlier this year that looked back at his experience in the N.M. House of Representatives with satisfaction. Ely had been elected to the Sandoval County Commission in 2000, but got out of electoral politics in 2004 while his wife, Cynthia Fry, was a judge on the N.M. Court of Appeals

Ely has lived in Corrales for more than three decades.