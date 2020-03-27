The Mayor's Message on Covid-19

There's definitely a change in the way we are talking about coronavirus. Yes, it is here in New Mexico, but we are not going to panic. We are going to do what we can to protect ourselves and each other. Our goal is to stop or slow the spread of the virus to ensure New Mexico will have adequate medical resources to take care of those of us who will need help. What each of us chooses to do protects not only us, but those around us, especially our more vulnerable neighbors. Please wash your hands, wipe down surfaces and avoid crowds. Most of us are going to be just fine, even if we get ill, but these safeguards are crucial to those who are most at risk. But what about government? One of its main functions is to safeguard the health and welfare of its citizens. Therefore, following state directives to limit exposure, the Village is canceling public meetings and programs within our buildings. The Library will be closed until further notice. The Village Administration Office will be open but needs to limit in-person visits; instead, would you please call us and see if we can address your issue over the phone or by email? These measures are meant to avoid gatherings where safe social distance cannot be maintained. Of course, emergency services will continue normally. Check the website for additional local information and updates, along with links to the New Mexico Department of Health and Center for Disease Control. The Village of Corrales will continue to plan, prepare and adapt to new information. Its citizens will continue to make smart decisions based on personal risk factors and their care for others. Let's work together to be the healthiest community we can be.

- Jo Anne Roake Mayor of Corrales