Growers' Market Preview

The Corrales Growers’ Market still expects to be welcoming you to its final Winter Market on April 6, from 11a.m. to 1 p.m.

It will start the regular weekly Sunday season on April 26, from 9 a.m. to noon, featuring the music of Rob Rowman. That was the word as of March 16, anyway. Plans are afoot to keep shoppers well distributed and separated during any market session.

The Wednesday Markets will start later in the season and have new hours, convening from 9 a.m. to noon just like the Sunday markets.

The Maker’s Market selling from the grass adjoining the Growers’ Market is making plans to start up again in June.

While the market held its annual vendors meeting March 15, no word as yet regarding new vendors or vendors dropping out. Fifty-seven vendors are listed on the market website.