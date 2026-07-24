Published July 24th, 2026 at 2:04 pm ,

By Kevin Hendricks, The Paper.

New Mexico could leapfrog nearly every other state in choosing the next Democratic presidential nominee. The DNC’s Rules and Bylaws Committee voted Friday to recommend New Mexico as the fourth state to vote in the 2028 primary calendar, putting Hispanic, Native American and border-state voters in front of candidates before most of the country weighs in.

Under the committee’s recommendation, South Carolina votes first on Jan. 22, followed by Nevada, New Hampshire, then New Mexico on Feb. 15, according to a Democratic Party of New Mexico release. The full DNC still has to finalize the recommendation Aug. 15.

DPNM Chair Sara Attleson called the recommendation the end of New Mexico being “an afterthought” in Democratic primaries, crediting a coalition that included Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, the state’s congressional delegation and the All Pueblo Council of Governors. Committee members cited New Mexico’s Hispanic, Native American and rural voters, plus its border-state status, as reasons to test candidates here early.

Democratic officials across the state weighed in with celebratory tones Friday:

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham: “New Mexico earned this, and I appreciate that members of the DNC’s Rules and Bylaws Committee took our pitch for early primary status seriously. For years, I’ve said the same thing: you cannot show up for Hispanic voters in November after Democrats have already picked a nominee. You have to engage with them from the start. Today, national Democrats agreed.”

Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury: “This means that issues that matter to our communities —from water and public lands to Tribal sovereignty and our rural communities—will have a major seat at the table in shaping the presidential race. This is more than just a change on the calendar. It is a recognition that New Mexico reflects the diversity, values, and future of our country. And, it is a major win for New Mexico and for our democracy.”

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Deb Haaland: “We’ve shown that when leaders put families first, government can deliver real results. New Mexico has created a roadmap for the nation, and now the country will be looking to us for the next generation of bold, practical solutions that make life more affordable.”

Moving the primary still requires New Mexico lawmakers to change state law. DPNM must submit a letter signed by the governor, House speaker and Senate majority leader by Sept. 15 committing to pursue that change. New Mexico currently holds semi-open primaries, meaning declined-to-state voters could take part in an early Democratic presidential primary if the move goes through.

More info:

Full DNC vote on the recommendation: Aug. 15

DPNM deadline to commit to a statute-change push: Sept. 15

2028 early window order (per DNC recommendation): South Carolina (Jan. 22) ? Nevada (Feb. 1) ? New Hampshire (Feb. 8) ? New Mexico (Feb. 15) ? Michigan (Feb. 22) ? Virginia (Feb. 29)