Published July 23rd, 2026 at 11:28 am

By Kevin Hendricks, The Paper.

The City of Vision keeps the summer rolling this weekend with a lineup that runs from charity bingo to Latin Grammy winners — and the options only get better if you’re willing to make the drive across the river.

Friday night: Southern rock, mariachi and a comedian who cleans up nicely

The BLOCK kicks off the weekend with One More Silver Dollar — a southern rock and blues band out of Albuquerque — on the Main Stage at 7 p.m. Friday at 7805 Enchanted Hills Blvd. NE. The NM United Team Store pop-up is also open at The BLOCK this weekend.

Fox News personality and Gutfeld! co-host Kat Timpf plays Quezada’s Comedy Club Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. A two-time New York Times bestselling author, Timpf brings sharp, self-deprecating humor to her stand-up — covering relationships, motherhood and her experience beating breast cancer at 36. Tickets at quezadas.holdmyticket.com.

If you’re making the drive south, New York’s first and only all-female mariachi group, Flor de Toloache, headlines the 35th Annual Music Under the Stars series Friday night at the Albuquerque Museum Amphitheater, 2000 Mountain Rd. NW. The Latin Grammy winners — who took home the award in 2017 for Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album and earned a Grammy nomination in 2020 — perform as part of the Salsa y Más Friday night series. Start time is 7:30 p.m.

Saturday: Route 66 history, bingo for a good cause and an americana night

The Route 66 Centennial Speaker Series returns to Sandoval County libraries Saturday at 11 a.m. Loma Colorado Main Library, 755 Loma Colorado Blvd. NE in Rio Rancho, hosts Joseph Sabatini on North Fourth Street as Albuquerque’s original Route 66 corridor. Martha Liebert Public Library in Bernalillo, 124 Calle Malinche, hosts Richard Ruddy on Route 66 in downtown Albuquerque. Both talks run through 12:30 p.m. and are free.

Start Saturday morning at Robinson Park in Albuquerque for the Downtown Growers’ Market, running 8 a.m. to noon at 810 Copper Ave. NW, with over 100 New Mexico vendors selling fresh produce, baked goods, coffee and handcrafted goods.

Back in Rio Rancho, Brew Lab 101 hosts Make-A-Wish Charity Bingo from 2-6 p.m. — game card proceeds benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Desert City Rose follows at 7 p.m. with live country in the Area 101 Beer Garden, with Cielo Azul food truck on-site.

The High Desert Playboys — original americana and classic country — take the Main Stage at The BLOCK at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Worth the drive: Zoo Music Friday

The ABQ BioPark Zoo hosts Zoo Music Friday with virtuosic ukulele artist Taimane from 6-8:30 p.m. at 903 10th St. SW, alongside special reptile exhibits.

Sunday: Free museum morning, markets and a movie

The Albuquerque Museum offers free general admission Sunday mornings from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2000 Mountain Rd. NW.

The Corrales Growers’ Market opens at 11 a.m. Sunday at Corrales Parks & Recreation, 500 Jones Rd., running through Nov. 1.

The BLOCK closes the weekend Sunday with Brain Sang Game at 4:30 p.m., Braingang Trivia at 6 p.m. (18 and older) and a free outdoor screening of “Dennis the Menace” at 7 p.m. Bring blankets and chairs; no outside food or drink.

What’s happening this weekend

The BLOCK — Weekend lineup

Where: 7805 Enchanted Hills Blvd. NE, Rio Rancho

Fri, July 24 | 7 p.m.: One More Silver Dollar, Main Stage (southern rock & blues)

Sat, July 25 | 7 p.m.: The High Desert Playboys, Main Stage (americana & classic country)

Sun, July 26 | 4:30 p.m.: Brain Sang Game; 6 p.m.: Braingang Trivia (18+); 7 p.m.: “Dennis the Menace” outdoor movie (free; no outside food or drink)

NM United Team Store pop-up: Sat 11 a.m.–9 p.m.; Sun noon–8 p.m.

Kat Timpf — Quezada’s Comedy Club

When: Fri, July 24 & Sat, July 25 | 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: quezadas.holdmyticket.com

Flor de Toloache — Music Under the Stars

When: Friday, July 24 | 7:30 p.m.

Where: Albuquerque Museum Amphitheater, 2000 Mountain Rd. NW

Tickets: $0-$27.78 | outpostspace.org

Brew Lab 101 — Weekend events

Where: 3005 Cabezon Blvd. SE, Rio Rancho

Fri, July 24 | 4 p.m.: Food trucks (Wing It Up!, Black Pearl)

Sat, July 25 | 2-6 p.m.: Make-A-Wish Charity Bingo

Sat, July 25 | 7-10 p.m.: Desert City Rose, live country

Route 66 Centennial Speaker Series

When: Saturday, July 25 | 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Where (two locations):

Loma Colorado Main Library, 755 Loma Colorado Blvd. NE, Rio Rancho — Speaker: Joseph Sabatini, “North Fourth Street – Albuquerque’s Original Route 66”

Martha Liebert Public Library, 124 Calle Malinche, Bernalillo — Speaker: Richard Ruddy, “An Iconic View: Route 66 in Downtown Albuquerque”

Admission: Free

Downtown Growers’ Market

When: Saturday, July 25 | 8 a.m.–noon

Where: Robinson Park, 810 Copper Ave. NW, Albuquerque

Admission: Free

Zoo Music — Taimane

When: Friday, July 24 | 6-8:30 p.m.

Where: ABQ BioPark Zoo, 903 10th St. SW, Albuquerque

Tickets: [TK]

Albuquerque Museum — Free Sunday Morning

When: Sunday, July 26 | 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Where: 2000 Mountain Rd. NW, Albuquerque

Admission: Free

Corrales Growers’ Market

When: Sunday, July 26 | 11 a.m.

Where: Corrales Parks & Recreation, 500 Jones Rd., Corrales

Admission: Free | Runs through Nov. 1