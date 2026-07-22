Published July 22nd, 2026 at 12:02 pm

By Kevin Hendricks, The Paper.

Horse lovers can now grab tickets to the 2026 Horseshoes & Heels Gala, the annual fundraiser keeping rescued and rehabilitated horses fed, trained and cared for at the Stables at Tamaya.

The Nov. 28 gala at Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa kicks off with a 5 p.m. cocktail reception, then rolls into a three-course dinner, silent and live auctions, and live music from Austin Van.

“Every horse that comes into our program has its own story, and every ticket purchased helps provide the veterinary care, training, shelter, and compassion they need to begin a new chapter,” said Connie Collis, director of the Stables at Tamaya.

The nonprofit has rescued more than 350 horses since launching over a decade ago. Tickets run $135 per person or $1,000 for a table of eight, with proceeds funding vet care, training, shelter and feed for future rescues.

Attend or donate:

Tamaya Horse Rehab Program

Phone: (505) 269-5410

Online: TamayaHorseRehab.com

When: Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, 5 p.m.

Where: Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa, Santa Ana Pueblo, NM