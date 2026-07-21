Published July 21st, 2026 at 1:00 pm

By Rodd Cayton

Village councilors in Corrales Thursday will do some heavy lifting on new and returning items. One holdover is an update to the traffic code and penalty schedule. At the July 6 meeting, staff asked councilors to delay discussion of the matter, citing the document’s large size and a need to give themselves and the public adequate time to review it.

If the council has no objections, the changes will be brought back for adoption at the August 18 meeting.

Councilors will look at another round of farmland conservation easements. The farmland preservation commission has proposed awarding grants to owners of four properties, two of which are Corrales Road. “Preserving these spaces through the current process is critical to the character of the village,” a memo from the commission states. The other two properties, according to the memo, are between Toad Road and Candi Lane. “These properties are each less than two acres but border on the east and west an existing three-acre preservation easement,” the memo states. “Thus, if both properties are preserved, that will create a nearly seven acre collective parcel of preserved land.”

Councilors will also consider an ordinance granting Public Service Company of New Mexico a 15-year franchise for the construction, maintenance and operation of PNM’s electric system within the village, along with permission to use local streets and any public rights-of-way.

An ordinance update would clarify where animals are allowed on the recreation center grounds. Language in the proposed agenda item would ban pets from the indoor areas, while allowing service animals. “Large animals such as horses and mules are permitted on all established trails and roadways and designated areas, including the arena, but are excluded from areas with grass such as parks and sports playing fields,” the agenda states.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. July 23

WHERE: Village of Corrales Council Chambers, 4324 Corrales Road

VIRTUAL: via Zoom; Meeting ID: 830 3760 3356 Passcode: 683942