Published July 15th, 2026 at 1:33 pm

By Rodd Cayton

What’s better than extinguishing a wildfire without anyone getting injured? Avoiding the fire altogether.

The New Mexico Forestry Division has issued a set of tips the agency says will reduce the number of human-caused fires, which represent the vast majority of wildfire starts in the U.S. The division says a 90% reduction in wildfires is possible with vigilance.

“By practicing greater awareness, exercising caution and following basic fire safety measures, we can significantly reduce the number of human-caused ignitions,” a Forestry Division news release states. Fully extinguishing campfires, maintaining vehicles and equipment to prevent sparks, and avoiding outdoor burning during times of high fire danger are among the steps those enjoying the outdoors can take.

The July edition of The Spark, the division’s quarterly news bulletin, focuses on simple actions New Mexicans can take to prevent a blaze from starting. The agency identified unattended campfires, improperly discarded cigarettes, fireworks misuse and improperly stored tow chains as among ways humans unknowingly start wildfires.

The tips include the following:

Target shooting should be avoided on hot, dry, windy days. Shooters should practice in areas free of dry vegetation, always use soft targets, and avoid shooting rocks or metal.

Those burning trash should avoid doing so on hot, dry, or windy days and check local burn restrictions beforehand. Burns should be done in areas with no vegetation on the ground or overhead. Residents should wet nearby trees and shrubs when possible, and never leave a fire unattended.

Power tools can produce sparks. Users should avoid use during high winds, work in areas surrounded by at least 10 feet of bare soil, and work in the morning when it is cooler and more humid.

Drivers should never drive or park vehicles or trailers on tall dry grass, and should prevent trailer chains from dragging by shortening or twisting them before securing.

Campers leaving their sites should drown campfire embers with water, stir, and feel with the back of a hand to ensure it’s too hot to touch, repeating until the fire is completely cool.

Fireworks are illegal on public lands managed by the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management and National Park Service.