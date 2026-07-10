Published July 10th, 2026 at 11:02 am

Corrales has been drawing more water from its municipal wells than its water rights allow — and the Village wants residents’ input before locking in a fix.

The Village Council will hold a special meeting Thursday, July 16, at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers to unveil a draft 40-Year Water Development Plan. Water rights attorney John Stomp III, part of the Village’s water team, will walk residents through the plan and possible next steps.

The Village has applied to the state Office of the State Engineer for approval of a plan to repay its water debt, and that application has been accepted, Mayor Fred Hashimoto said in his weekly newsletter. Mike Hamman, also on the Village water team, will separately update residents on grants and activities from the Corrales Farmers’ Cooperative during the same meeting.

More details

The draft plan won’t be posted online until end-of-day Monday, July 13.

Residents can attend in person at 4324 Corrales Road or via Zoom (link in info box).

A “Water Rights 101” presentation from local attorney Tessa Davidson and former State Engineer Mike Hamman is available for background.

Village wells at the Library, Old Church and Public Works have tested fine for water quality; the Village is exploring grants for broader groundwater contamination testing.

Special Meeting: Corrales 40-Year Water Development Plan

Thursday, July 16, 6:30 p.m.

Council Chambers, 4324 Corrales Road

Zoom and draft plan link (posted after 5 p.m. Monday, July 13): corrales-nm.org/Calendar.aspx?EID=775

Background: Water Rights 101 presentation — youtube.com/watch?v=1hi1F_YN9V8

More: nmwateradvocates.org/solutions