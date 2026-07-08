Published July 8th, 2026 at 10:18 am

By Kevin Hendricks, The Paper.

Local businesses and nonprofits lose money to hackers every year, and three Sandoval County-area legislators want to talk about what state law should do about it. Reps. Kathleen Cates and Joshua Hernandez and Sen. Jay Block join a bipartisan panel of lawmakers July 24 for a forum examining cybersecurity’s grip on New Mexico’s economy.

The Cybersecurity Legislative Symposium runs 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the New Mexico Society of CPAs, 3400 Menaul Blvd. NE in Albuquerque, according to a press release and event flyer from host SecureNM. Cates, who represents Sandoval County, is organizing the panel, which also includes Sen. Heather Berghmans, Rep. Michelle Abeyta and Sen. Angel Charlie.

Legislators will pitch cybersecurity bills headed for the 2027 session and field questions from business and nonprofit leaders on fraud, data breaches and reputational damage, the release states. SecureNM Executive Director David Sahd called cybersecurity “an executive leadership responsibility affecting organizations of every size” in the release.

More details

Confirmed legislators: Sen. Jay Block, Sen. Heather Berghmans, Rep. Kathleen Cates, Rep. Michelle Abeyta, Rep. Joshua Hernandez, Sen. Angel Charlie

Livestream sites planned in Carlsbad, Silver City and Las Cruces

Deanna Dopslaf moderates legislator remarks; Bob Daniel moderates audience discussion

Sponsors: NM Society of CPAs, Rook Advisors, US Secure, The Southwest Life Real Estate Group/eXp Realty

Cybersecurity Legislative Symposium

When: Friday, July 24, 2026, 8:30–11:30 a.m.

Friday, July 24, 2026, 8:30–11:30 a.m. Where: New Mexico Society of CPAs, 3400 Menaul Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87107 (general seating limited; also livestreamed on Zoom)

New Mexico Society of CPAs, 3400 Menaul Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87107 (general seating limited; also livestreamed on Zoom) RSVP: Legislators contact Rep. Cates’ office at kathleen.cates@nmlegis.gov; public registration and full agenda at www.SecureNM.org