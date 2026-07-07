Published July 7th, 2026 at 1:35 pm

By Rodd Cayton

On July 4, 1776, American colonists told King George III they were fed up with his rule and striking out on their own. On the other side of the continent, Corrales was a quiet, agricultural Spanish colonial settlement along the Rio Grande, home to 362 people, according to Mayor Fred Hashimoto.

A quarter-millennium to the day, Corraleños lined the main street of their town to celebrate Independence Day, with a parade that could only take place in the village. In addition to the police and fire commonly seen at parades, the floats that traveled Corrales Road through the center of town included horses, antique tractors and farm themes. Visitors could also support Corrales Animal Services by making donations and casting votes for the village’s next Pet Mayor. Several candidates — including Marshal the Horse and Poptart the mini-mule — watched the procession from pens near the Village Administration Complex.

Credit: The Paper Credit: The Paper Credit: The Paper Credit: The Paper Credit: The Paper Credit: The Paper Credit: The Paper Credit: The Paper Credit: The Paper Credit: The Paper Credit: The Paper The 4th of July Corrales Parade once again brought multitudes to perhaps the best annual event in the area Saturday morning. Photos by Roberto E. Rosales for the Paper

As is appropriate for the holiday, participants and spectators alike were enrobed in red, white and blue. They wore flag T-shirts, tank tops, bandannas, hats and other garments. Noting that the U.S. men’s national soccer team was still alive in the World Cup, some spectators wore jerseys.

Perry Rigby of Rio Rancho was among many who brought their young children to the parade. “It’s always fun to see the cool cars and the fire trucks,” he said. “(and) it’s important to celebrate our country.”

While there was no rain, the water balloon and Super Soaker fights that brought up the rear gave those looking to cool off — or those who dawdled — a good splash.