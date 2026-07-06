Published July 6th, 2026 at 2:33 pm

By Kevin Hendricks, The Paper.



A bat found inside a Corrales home tested positive for rabies, marking the state’s ninth confirmed animal case of 2026 and prompting health officials to renew warnings about handling wildlife.

The New Mexico Department of Health euthanized the bat and confirmed the diagnosis through its Scientific Laboratory Division. Everyone and every pet exposed is now receiving post-exposure vaccines to prevent the disease.

“Rabies is nearly 100% fatal, but 100% preventable,” said Dr. Erin Phipps, NMDOH’s state public health veterinarian. State law requires dog and cat owners to vaccinate their pets against rabies. New Mexico logged 13 rabid animals in 2025 and 12 in 2024.

Report an exposure or bite:

NMDOH Helpline: 1-833-SWNURSE (1-833-796-8773)

Text: 66364

More info: nmhealth.org/about/erd/ideb/zdp/rab/