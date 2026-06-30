Published June 30th, 2026 at 1:38 pm

By Rodd Cayton

Sandoval County residents looking for ways to celebrate the Fourth of July will have options throughout the day.

The festivities will begin at 10 a.m. in Corrales, with the village’s annual parade along Corrales Road, from Corrales K-8 School to the Rec Center. Parks and recreation director Lynn Siverts told The Paper. In Rio Rancho the procession will be headed by the color guard, with fire trucks, horses and antique and classic cars and tractors also in the mix. About 10 minutes after the “dry floats” pass, any spectators remaining will be treated to a splash from the wet floats, which could be a relief on a day expected to reach 96 degrees.

The celebration in Bernalillo kicks off at 11 a.m. at Rotary Park, 202 Rotary Park Road. The appropriately titled Splash Fest promises fun for kids of all ages, including water balloons and a cascade from the fire department’s 33-foot ladder engine. The event will run until 2 p.m., with hot dogs and hamburgers served until 1. Donations to the town’s winter coat drive and annual school supply drive will be accepted at Splash Fest.

Those with evening celebrations (and fireworks!) in mind should look to Rio Rancho. Events in the City of Vision include a bike decorating contest and Most Patriotic Pet contest at 5 p.m. at the Rio Rancho Events Center, 3001 Civic Center Circle. Each pet handler must be at least 16 years old and have current vaccination papers for the pet.

A 6 p.m. parade begins and ends at the upper northwest parking lot of the events center. Fireworks are scheduled for 9:30 p.m. at Campus Park in City Center, following performances by the Rio Grande Symphonic Band at 6 and the New Mexico Philharmonic at 8:30.

Blankets and coolers are permitted. Glass, alcoholic beverages, and fireworks are not allowed in the park, parking lots, and adjacent areas. Food trucks will be on site.