Published June 29th, 2026 at 9:42 am

By Rodd Cayton

Lisa Brown, a longtime Corrales resident and water-rights attorney has been named to the Village Council. Brown was sworn in immediately after Councilors ratified her appointment by Mayor Fred Hashimoto at the June 23 meeting.

Brown, who grew up in Corrales and whose parents still live in the village, said she’s familiar with issues of importance to the village. Those include water scarcity, farmland preservation and respect for Corrales’ cultural heritage, she wrote in her application. She identified setting the village on a sustainable path by considering development and preservation as a goal Brown wrote that she will use her historical knowledge and modern technology for the benefit of the community.

Municipal Judge Michelle Frechette led Brown in the oath office, and she took part in the rest of the meeting after Village Administrator Melanie Romero said Brown could recuse herself from any vote for which she was unprepared.

Brown replaces John Alsobrook II, who died last month. He started his fifth term in January.She will hold the seat until the November 2027 general election. At that time, someone will be elected to serve the final two years of the term.

Councilors also approved the appointments of Edgar Boles, Michael Sorce and Salome Ward to the Planning and Zoning Commission. Larry Azevedo was absent, and his appointment was postponed.