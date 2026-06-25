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By Kevin Hendricks, The Paper.
Rio Rancho wraps up June the way it started — with somewhere to be every night and a reason to slap on sunscreen every afternoon.
The weekend of June 26-28 packs in local markets, free outdoor movies, live reggae and rock, Route 66 centennial history talks, stand-up comedy and a rare chance to catch a living legend under the desert stars just across the river.
Shop local and learn local Saturday
Cabezon Park hosts the Cabezon Shop Local Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at 2307 Cabezon Blvd. SE, with local makers, crafters and independent businesses lining the park alongside food trucks. Admission is free.
Route 66 turns 100 this year, and Sandoval County libraries are marking the centennial with a free speaker series running the fourth Saturday of each month. On June 27, both the Loma Colorado Main Library in Rio Rancho and the Martha Liebert Public Library in Bernalillo host talks at 11 a.m. — with different speakers at each location. Loma Colorado features Richard Ruddy on Route 66 in downtown Albuquerque; Martha Liebert hosts Joseph Sabatini on North Fourth Street as Albuquerque’s original Route 66 corridor. The series is presented by four historical societies including the Albuquerque Historical Society.
Three nights at The BLOCK
Rio Rancho’s open-air entertainment hub runs a different show each night: Iron Chiwawa brings rock and roll to the Main Stage at 7 p.m. Friday, Elovated Roots follows Saturday at 7 p.m. with reggae and soul harmonies, and Sunday closes the weekend with Brain Sang Game at 4:30 p.m., Braingang Trivia at 6 p.m., and a free outdoor screening of “Shrek” at 7 p.m. — bring lawn chairs and blankets.
Free movies under the stars
Bernalillo’s Rotary Pavilion screens “Speed Racer” at 8 p.m. Friday as part of the Town of Bernalillo’s Movies Under the Pavilion series. Bring your own lawn chairs and blankets; for more information call the Community Development Office at 505-771-7133.
Worth the drive
Bob Dylan plays the Sandia Resort & Casino Amphitheater Friday night, with doors at 7 p.m. and the show at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at etix.com.
The Golf & Event Center at Balloon Fiesta Park hosts the Fiesta Park Community Art & Craft Show Friday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, with handmade arts, crafts and cultural pieces from artisans across the region.
Summertime in Old Town kicks off its summer music series Friday through Sunday at Historic Old Town Plaza in Albuquerque, with free outdoor performances ranging from acoustic guitar to flamenco.
Sunday winds down the weekend
The Corrales Growers’ Market returns Sunday at 11 a.m. at Corrales Parks & Recreation, 500 Jones Rd., with fresh produce, honey, baked goods and artisan goods from local vendors. The market runs through Nov. 1.
Daytime temperatures are running hot, so pack water and sunscreen for the afternoon markets and talks. Evenings are a different story — prime desert movie and concert weather.
Weekend guide
Cabezon Shop Local Market
When: Saturday, June 27 | 10 a.m.–3 p.m.
Where: Cabezon Community Center and Park, 2307 Cabezon Blvd. SE
Admission: Free | Phone: 505-892-4499
Route 66 Centennial Speaker Series
When: Saturday, June 27 | 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Where (two locations):
- Loma Colorado Main Library, 755 Loma Colorado Blvd. NE, Rio Rancho — Speaker: Richard Ruddy
- Martha Liebert Public Library, 124 Calle Malinche, Bernalillo — Speaker: Joseph Sabatini
Admission: Free
The BLOCK Plaza
When: Friday-Sunday, June 26-28 | 7805 Enchanted Hills Blvd. NE, Rio Rancho
- Fri, June 26 | 7 p.m.: Iron Chiwawa, Main Stage
- Sat, June 27 | 7 p.m.: Elovated Roots, Main Stage
- Sun, June 28 | 4:30 p.m.: Brain Sang Game; 6 p.m.: Braingang Trivia; 7 p.m.: “Shrek” outdoor movie
Movies Under the Pavilion — Bernalillo
When: Friday, June 26 | 8 p.m.
Where: Rotary Pavilion, Town of Bernalillo
Film: “Speed Racer” | Admission: Free | Info: 505-771-7133
Corrales Growers’ Market
When: Sunday, June 28 | 11 a.m.
Where: Corrales Parks & Recreation, 500 Jones Rd., Corrales
Admission: Free | Runs through Nov. 1
Worth the drive:
Bob Dylan — Sandia Amphitheater
When: Friday, June 26 | Doors 7 p.m., Show 8 p.m.
Where: Sandia Resort & Casino, 30 Rainbow Rd. NE, Albuquerque
Tickets: etix.com
Fiesta Park Community Art & Craft Show
When: Friday-Sunday, June 26-28 | 8 a.m.–6 p.m. daily
Where: Golf & Event Center at Balloon Fiesta Park, Albuquerque
Summertime in Old Town
When: Friday-Sunday, June 26-28
Where: Historic Old Town Plaza, Albuquerque
Admission: Free