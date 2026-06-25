Published June 25th, 2026 at 11:51 am ,

By Kevin Hendricks, The Paper.

Rio Rancho wraps up June the way it started — with somewhere to be every night and a reason to slap on sunscreen every afternoon.

The weekend of June 26-28 packs in local markets, free outdoor movies, live reggae and rock, Route 66 centennial history talks, stand-up comedy and a rare chance to catch a living legend under the desert stars just across the river.

Shop local and learn local Saturday

Cabezon Park hosts the Cabezon Shop Local Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at 2307 Cabezon Blvd. SE, with local makers, crafters and independent businesses lining the park alongside food trucks. Admission is free.

Route 66 turns 100 this year, and Sandoval County libraries are marking the centennial with a free speaker series running the fourth Saturday of each month. On June 27, both the Loma Colorado Main Library in Rio Rancho and the Martha Liebert Public Library in Bernalillo host talks at 11 a.m. — with different speakers at each location. Loma Colorado features Richard Ruddy on Route 66 in downtown Albuquerque; Martha Liebert hosts Joseph Sabatini on North Fourth Street as Albuquerque’s original Route 66 corridor. The series is presented by four historical societies including the Albuquerque Historical Society.

Three nights at The BLOCK

Rio Rancho’s open-air entertainment hub runs a different show each night: Iron Chiwawa brings rock and roll to the Main Stage at 7 p.m. Friday, Elovated Roots follows Saturday at 7 p.m. with reggae and soul harmonies, and Sunday closes the weekend with Brain Sang Game at 4:30 p.m., Braingang Trivia at 6 p.m., and a free outdoor screening of “Shrek” at 7 p.m. — bring lawn chairs and blankets.

Free movies under the stars

Bernalillo’s Rotary Pavilion screens “Speed Racer” at 8 p.m. Friday as part of the Town of Bernalillo’s Movies Under the Pavilion series. Bring your own lawn chairs and blankets; for more information call the Community Development Office at 505-771-7133.

Worth the drive

Bob Dylan plays the Sandia Resort & Casino Amphitheater Friday night, with doors at 7 p.m. and the show at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at etix.com.

The Golf & Event Center at Balloon Fiesta Park hosts the Fiesta Park Community Art & Craft Show Friday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, with handmade arts, crafts and cultural pieces from artisans across the region.

Summertime in Old Town kicks off its summer music series Friday through Sunday at Historic Old Town Plaza in Albuquerque, with free outdoor performances ranging from acoustic guitar to flamenco.

Sunday winds down the weekend

The Corrales Growers’ Market returns Sunday at 11 a.m. at Corrales Parks & Recreation, 500 Jones Rd., with fresh produce, honey, baked goods and artisan goods from local vendors. The market runs through Nov. 1.

Daytime temperatures are running hot, so pack water and sunscreen for the afternoon markets and talks. Evenings are a different story — prime desert movie and concert weather.

Weekend guide

Cabezon Shop Local Market

When: Saturday, June 27 | 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Where: Cabezon Community Center and Park, 2307 Cabezon Blvd. SE

Admission: Free | Phone: 505-892-4499

Route 66 Centennial Speaker Series

When: Saturday, June 27 | 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Where (two locations):

Loma Colorado Main Library, 755 Loma Colorado Blvd. NE, Rio Rancho — Speaker: Richard Ruddy

Martha Liebert Public Library, 124 Calle Malinche, Bernalillo — Speaker: Joseph Sabatini

Admission: Free

The BLOCK Plaza

When: Friday-Sunday, June 26-28 | 7805 Enchanted Hills Blvd. NE, Rio Rancho

Fri, June 26 | 7 p.m.: Iron Chiwawa, Main Stage

Sat, June 27 | 7 p.m.: Elovated Roots, Main Stage

Sun, June 28 | 4:30 p.m.: Brain Sang Game; 6 p.m.: Braingang Trivia; 7 p.m.: “Shrek” outdoor movie

Movies Under the Pavilion — Bernalillo

When: Friday, June 26 | 8 p.m.

Where: Rotary Pavilion, Town of Bernalillo

Film: “Speed Racer” | Admission: Free | Info: 505-771-7133

Corrales Growers’ Market

When: Sunday, June 28 | 11 a.m.

Where: Corrales Parks & Recreation, 500 Jones Rd., Corrales

Admission: Free | Runs through Nov. 1

Worth the drive:

Bob Dylan — Sandia Amphitheater

When: Friday, June 26 | Doors 7 p.m., Show 8 p.m.

Where: Sandia Resort & Casino, 30 Rainbow Rd. NE, Albuquerque

Tickets: etix.com

Fiesta Park Community Art & Craft Show

When: Friday-Sunday, June 26-28 | 8 a.m.–6 p.m. daily

Where: Golf & Event Center at Balloon Fiesta Park, Albuquerque

Summertime in Old Town

When: Friday-Sunday, June 26-28

Where: Historic Old Town Plaza, Albuquerque

Admission: Free