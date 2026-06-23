Published June 23rd, 2026 at 2:17 pm

By Kevin Hendricks, The Paper.

Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus have turned up in Bernalillo County, and health officials want residents to act before monsoon season makes things worse.

The infected insects were collected near the Rio Grande through the joint mosquito surveillance program run by the City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County, with testing confirmed by the University of New Mexico Center for Global Health. No human cases have been reported in New Mexico so far in 2026 — though last year brought 52 cases and 11 deaths.

“While mosquitoes are not currently widespread due to dry conditions, we continue to see them concentrated in wet areas,” said Nick Pederson, the city’s Urban Biology division manager. “As we enter the monsoon season, we are asking residents to check their yards and neighborhoods for standing water.”

Adults 50 and older and people with underlying health conditions face the highest risk of serious illness or death from the virus. Symptoms include headache, fever, muscle and joint aches, nausea and fatigue. In less than 1% of cases, the infection can cause paralysis, coma or death.

Protect yourself and your neighbors:

Apply EPA-approved insect repellent (DEET, picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus) every time you go outside.

Wear long sleeves and pants at dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active.

Drain standing water weekly from birdbaths, wading pools and plant saucers — mosquitoes breed fast.

Eliminate water-holding containers: old tires, empty cans, uncovered rain barrels.

Keep windows and doors screened and sealed.

Questions about West Nile virus?

Call the NMDOH Helpline: 1-833-SWNURSE (1-833-796-8773)

Text questions to: 66364 (NMDOH)

Online: nmhealth.org