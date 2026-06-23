Published June 23rd, 2026 at 11:50 am

By Kevin Hendricks, The Paper.

Sandoval County residents will soon have a say — at least indirectly — in what their elected officials earn, under a new salary commission the Board of County Commissioners is poised to create at its Wednesday meeting.

Commissioners meet at 6 p.m. at 1500 Idalia Road, Building D, in Bernalillo. The salary commission ordinance heads the action agenda, sponsored by Chair Jordan Juarez and Vice Chair Jon Herr. If adopted, it creates a five-member independent panel — one appointee per commissioner district — to set salaries for the county’s elected officials ahead of each general election. Commissioners, the sheriff, county clerk, assessor, treasurer, and probate judge would all fall under the commission’s jurisdiction.

Who controls the pay?

The push for an independent commission follows a 2024 statewide constitutional amendment that shifted salary-setting authority from the New Mexico Legislature to county commissions — putting commissioners in the awkward spot of potentially setting their own pay. The ordinance frames the independent panel as the solution. Members must be registered Sandoval County voters and cannot be county employees, current elected officials, or immediate family members of either. The commission would meet at least once before each county general election, issue a written public report and set salaries that take effect only for incoming officials — no mid-term raises allowed.

Hospital funding deal on the table

Commissioners will also vote on a Health Facilities Agreement with Sandoval County Regional Medical Center — the UNM Hospital campus in Rio Rancho — formalizing how the county collects and distributes proceeds from the hospital mil levy voters passed in November 2026. The agreement governs medical, surgical, behavioral health, and emergency services the hospital provides to all Sandoval County residents. The mil levy itself goes before voters again Nov. 3, 2026.

Sandia Mountain land transfer

A resolution supporting the transfer of roughly 9,890 acres of Sandia Mountain Wilderness land from the U.S. Forest Service to the Bureau of Indian Affairs also comes before commissioners. The Pueblo of Sandia requested county backing, arguing the Forest Service — stretched across 9.1 million acres of New Mexico national forests — no longer has the staffing or funding to adequately manage the Sandia Mountain Wilderness. The county has received assurances from the Pueblo that existing trails, county road and utility rights-of-way, and access roads serving communities like Evergreen Hills will remain open.

Additional action items on Wednesday’s agenda include:

Commissioners will hear the Sandoval County Economic Alliance’s annual FY26 report. The alliance reports a cumulative economic output of $2.02 billion and 1,482 net jobs created since 2020, with the $220 million Castelion hypersonic manufacturing campus — dubbed “Project Ranger” — as the headline win. SEA President Fred Shepherd is expected to present data showing 60% of Sandoval County’s skilled workforce commutes out daily, pointing to a job-to-resident ratio in the bottom 5th percentile nationally.

MCM Consulting Group will present a status update on 911 dispatch mapping, public safety radio communications, and broadband expansion work in northern Sandoval County. Consultants identified $237,170 in potential cost reductions on the county’s radio maintenance contract.

Commissioners will vote on adopting the Health Care Assistance Program payment plan for FY27, which covers income-eligible residents for services including inpatient hospital stays (up to $10,000 per year), behavioral health, primary care, and dental.

A resolution supporting land transfer of the T’uf Shur Bien Preservation Trust Area also calls on New Mexico’s congressional delegation to introduce legislation to expedite the transfer.

Consent agenda items include approval of minutes from the June 10 regular meeting and the June 12 canvassing board meeting, which certified the 2026 primary election results.

Sandoval County Commission Regular Meeting

Wednesday, June 24, 2026 | 6 p.m.

1500 Idalia Road, Building D, Bernalillo, NM 87004

Watch online: sandovalcountynm.gov

Submit public comment: sandovalcountynm.gov/commission/public-comment/

Questions/accommodations: (505) 867-7500