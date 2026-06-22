Published June 22nd, 2026 at 11:15 am

By Kevin Hendricks, The Paper.



Corrales residents could see their village council seat filled and their Fourth of July fireworks banned — both in the same meeting Tuesday.

The Village of Corrales Governing Body meets at 6:30 p.m. at Council Chambers, 4324 Corrales Road, with a packed agenda that includes nominating Lisa Brown to fill the District 4 seat vacated by the death of Councilor John P. Alsobrook II, renewing an emergency fireworks prohibition and taking a first vote on a new electricity franchise with PNM.

Brown — a water rights attorney who spent a decade handling acequia and land grant work before joining the New Mexico Department of Justice — said water scarcity is the defining challenge facing the village. “Water scarcity driven by overuse and complicated by climate change is not only the greatest issue we face in Corrales, but across the State,” she wrote in her application. Her term would expire Dec. 31, 2027.

On the drought front, council will consider Resolution 26-43, which would extend Corrales’ fireworks ban through July 22 and declare a local emergency, citing a state executive order from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham noting 94% of New Mexico is experiencing drought. The ban covers rockets, aerial spinners and all fireworks in wildland areas. Village administrator Melanie Romero’s report also flags a June 11 plague death of a Santa Fe County woman — the first human case in New Mexico in 2026 — and urges residents to avoid sick or dead rodents, use insect repellent outdoors and see a doctor for sudden fever, chills or swollen lymph nodes.

Four applicants — Larry Azevedo, Edgar Boles, Michael Sorce and Salome Ward — also seek seats on the Planning and Zoning Commission. Council will take a first reading on a revised traffic code and a measure clarifying that pets are banned from the Recreation Center’s indoor facilities. A 15-year PNM electricity franchise agreement, replacing one that expired in November 2022, goes to first reading as well, with final adoption set for July 23.

Village of Corrales Governing Body Meeting

When: June 23, 2026, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 4324 Corrales Road, Corrales

Zoom: Call 1-669-900-6833 or go to Zoom.com and enter Meeting ID 830 9881 7630, Passcode 515961

Agenda and documents: corrales-nm.org