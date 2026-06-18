Published June 18th, 2026 at 10:07 am

By Kevin Hendricks, The Paper.

Rio Rancho and Sandoval County families have plenty of reasons to leave the air conditioning behind this weekend, starting with the city’s official Juneteenth Celebration Saturday at Haynes Park.

The City of Rio Rancho hosts the free event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the park, 2006 Grande Blvd. SE, with a lineup that swings from gospel to Caribbean rhythm: singer Dianne Bethany takes the stage alongside a Caribbean band, the Omenka Dancers, a storyteller and an “Unsung Heroes” theatrical skit. Food trucks and craft vendors will ring the park, and the adjacent Haynes Swimming Pool stays open for anyone looking to cool off between sets.

City Councilor Karissa Culbreath said the celebration typically draws hundreds of people from across the community looking for a reason to gather. “(Juneteenth) celebrates emancipation of enslaved Americans, the end of the war, the end of loss of life and the fulfilment of the expectations and ideals for the unity of our nation,” Culbreath said.

The holiday marks June 19, 1865, when Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger reached Galveston, Texas, to enforce the Emancipation Proclamation — two and a half years after President Lincoln signed it. Congress made Juneteenth a federal holiday in 2021. Rio Rancho’s celebration started at Campus Park in City Center before moving to Haynes Park in 2024.

Blues, ranches and 4-H take over Saturday

Bernalillo throws its own party Saturday with the return of the Bernalillo Blues Festival at Loretto Park, running 4-10 p.m. with three acts across the night: The Rudy Boy Experiment opens at 4 p.m. with a rock-leaning take on dirty blues, followed by Toni Morgan’s Band at 6 p.m., a lineup of local players, and One More Silver Dollar closes the night at 8 p.m. with a Southern rock sound the band compares to the Allman Brothers. A car show and a glowing balloon display round out the bill, and the festival bills itself as rain-or-shine, with no refunds if weather turns.

Out past Bernalillo, Placitas RanchFest takes over Elk Ridge Ranch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with live music, local vendors, ranch tours and some of New Mexico’s favorite farm animals — admission runs $5.

Younger kids can get a head start on summer programming at the Sandoval County 4-H Cloverbud Camp, running 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Corrales Senior Center. The day includes eight different activity stations, lunch and take-home projects including a sewing project and a plant. Tickets run $5-$20.

Sunday winds down the weekend

The Corrales Growers’ Market returns Sunday at 11 a.m. at Corrales Parks & Recreation, 500 Jones Rd., with the market running through Nov. 1. The market supports local farmland preservation and gives Sandoval County growers a direct outlet to sell produce, honey and other goods to area shoppers.

For something lower-key, Marble Brewery Westside hosts its weekly “Mats & Taps” yoga class at 10 a.m. Sunday — $10 gets you a foundational flow session, with discounted pints for participants afterward. Attendees must bring their own mat and towel and be 21 or older.

More ways to spend the weekend

The BLOCK keeps it going all weekend: Waylon Bailey plays the Main Stage Friday at 7 p.m., Chasing Adequate takes over Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sunday closes out Father’s Day with a 1 p.m. brunch build with Big Brother’s Bricks and a 7 p.m. outdoor screening of “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.” Soccer fans can catch Saturday’s USA vs. Australia match at noon and England vs. Croatia at 1 p.m. on all screens.

keeps it going all weekend: Waylon Bailey plays the Main Stage Friday at 7 p.m., Chasing Adequate takes over Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sunday closes out Father’s Day with a 1 p.m. brunch build with Big Brother’s Bricks and a 7 p.m. outdoor screening of “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.” Soccer fans can catch Saturday’s USA vs. Australia match at noon and England vs. Croatia at 1 p.m. on all screens. Casa Vieja Brewery in Corrales continues its Summer Patio Concert Series Friday and Saturday evenings, pairing acoustic sets from New Mexico musicians with local brews.

Temperatures are climbing fast heading into summer, so anyone hitting the outdoor events — Haynes Park, Loretto Park, Elk Ridge Ranch or the Growers’ Market — should pack water, sunscreen and a hat.

Rio Rancho Juneteenth Celebration

When: Saturday, June 20 | 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Where: Haynes Park, 2006 Grande Blvd. SE

Admission: Free

Directions: maps.app.goo.gl/guhkcJ1KoqJFb8qF8

Bernalillo Blues Festival

When: Saturday, June 20 | 4-10 p.m.

Where: Loretto Park, 237 S. Camino del Pueblo, Bernalillo

Tickets: $10 at the gate; kids 5 and under free

Online: bernalilloblues.com

Placitas RanchFest

When: Saturday, June 20 | 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Where: Elk Ridge Ranch, 772 State Hwy. 165, Placitas

Admission: $5

Sandoval County 4-H Cloverbud Camp

When: Saturday, June 20 | 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Where: Corrales Senior Center

Admission: $5-$20

Corrales Growers’ Market

When: Sunday, June 21 | 11 a.m.

Where: Corrales Parks & Recreation, 500 Jones Rd., Corrales

Admission: Free | Runs through Nov. 1

Also this weekend:

The BLOCK Plaza — Fri–Sun, live music, soccer screenings and Father’s Day events

Casa Vieja Brewery, Corrales — Fri & Sat evenings, Summer Patio Concert Series

Mats & Taps Yoga — Sun, 10 a.m., Marble Brewery Westside, $10, 21+