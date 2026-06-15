Published June 15th, 2026 at 1:07 pm ,

Corrales residents interested in filling a vacant District 4 Council seat have until 5 p.m. Thursday, June 18, to apply, Mayor Fred Hashimoto said in this week’s Village update. The Council will nominate a candidate at its June 23 meeting to serve until the November 2027 municipal election.

Planning and Zoning Commission meets Wednesday

The Planning and Zoning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, in council chambers at 4324 Corrales Road. The agenda includes a side setback variance request and a site development plan extension for Ex-Novo.

Report road litter, overgrowth to Village Hall

Residents who notice litter or overgrown vegetation along Corrales Road can call Village Hall, which will alert Public Works and the state Department of Transportation, the road’s owner. Public Works and the Corrales Fire Department also plan to clear an overgrown area between Mira Sol and Angus, land recently deeded to the Village by Bernalillo County.

NMDOH reports first 2026 plague death

A 50-year-old Santa Fe County woman is New Mexico’s first human plague case and death of 2026, the state Department of Health reported. None of her close contacts have shown symptoms. NMDOH recommends avoiding sick or dead rodents, clearing brush near homes and checking pets for fleas. The state had three plague cases in 2025 and one fatal case in 2024.