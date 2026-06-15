Published June 15th, 2026 at 1:16 pm

Corrales pet owners have until July 15 to enter their furry, feathered or hooved friends in the village’s 2026 Pet Mayor election, with proceeds benefiting Corrales Animal Services.

Current Pet Mayor Apple is calling on all area pets — dogs, goats, llamas, hedgehogs, horses and more — to apply for the race, organizers said. Pets don’t need to live in Corrales to enter. Applications are due July 15.

Fifteen candidates ran in last year’s race, which organizers called fun and tight. Voting costs $1 per vote in person or a minimum of $2 per vote online, organizers said, and voters can cast as many votes as they want.

The election is part of the Corrales Harvest Festival. The new Pet Mayor will be announced Saturday, Sept. 26, ahead of the Pet Parade the following day.

Info Box

Enter your pet or learn more: Contact Susan at 505-203-4281 or PetMayorCorrales@gmail.com. Application deadline: July 15, online form.