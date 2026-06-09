Published June 9th, 2026 at 11:26 am

By Kevin Hendricks, The Paper.

Sandoval County commissioners will call on the county assessor to resign her elected office, vote on more than $15 million in proposed bond financing, and ratify new labor contracts for firefighters and detention staff when they convene Wednesday night in Bernalillo.

The most politically charged item on the agenda asks commissioners to formally demand that County Assessor Linda Gallegos step down. A resolution sponsored by District 2 Commissioner Jon Herr states that Gallegos accepted a full-time position as State Cash Manager with the New Mexico Treasurer’s Office on May 4. Under state law, a public officeholder who takes a compensated position elsewhere and fails to devote ordinary working hours to their elected duties for 30 or more consecutive days is deemed to have resigned. Gallegos is in the final year of her second — and constitutionally final — term, which ends December 31.

Bonding proposals

Commissioners will consider four separate bond intent resolutions, each requiring submission of an application to the New Mexico Finance Authority:

Landfill equipment — Up to $9.5 million in gross receipts tax and net system revenue bonds to purchase new equipment for the county landfill, repayable over six years.

— Up to $9.5 million in gross receipts tax and net system revenue bonds to purchase new equipment for the county landfill, repayable over six years. 2016 bond refunding — Approximately $3.2 million in gross receipts tax bonds to refinance the county’s existing 2016 GRT debt.

— Approximately $3.2 million in gross receipts tax bonds to refinance the county’s existing 2016 GRT debt. Land acquisition (two resolutions, 11D and 11E) — Two parallel resolutions each authorizing up to $2.3 million in GRT bonds to purchase land in unincorporated areas of the county. The agenda does not specify what parcels are targeted or the purpose of the acquisitions.

The resolutions are intent steps, not final borrowing authority; a public hearing and ordinance adoption would follow before any debt is issued.

Ethics and labor

Commissioners will also hold a public hearing on a proposed update to the county’s 2018 Ethics Ordinance. The amendment, brought by County Attorney Michael Eshleman, would narrow the Ethics Board’s jurisdiction to elected officials only (removing employees), shift staff support to the County Manager’s Office, and recast the board as a fact-finder that refers substantiated complaints to the State Ethics Commission rather than imposing penalties directly.

On the labor side, commissioners will vote on two collective bargaining agreements: a new FY27 contract with the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 4563 covering full-time firefighter/EMT/paramedics, and a renegotiated agreement with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) covering detention officers and related staff at the Sandoval County Detention Center. Warden Gilbert Armendariz is presenting both.

Commissioners will also vote to award a bid to CorrHealth for jail health services at the detention center, following an RFP process that opened April 19. The agenda notes the proposal met all criteria but does not include contract value.

Two HUD Continuum of Care grants supporting permanent supportive housing for people experiencing homelessness are also on the consent/approval docket.

The board will close with proclamations recognizing PTSD Awareness Month (sponsored by Commissioner Katherine Bruch) and Juneteenth (sponsored by Commissioner Joshua Jones).

Sandoval County Commission — Regular Meeting

Tuesday, June 10, 2026 | 6 p.m.

Commission Chambers, 1500 Idalia Road, Building D, Bernalillo, NM 87004

Live stream: sandovalcountynm.gov

Public comment: sandovalcountynm.gov/commission/public-comment/