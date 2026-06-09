Published June 9th, 2026 at 9:36 am

An Albuquerque crime Friday extended into the Village of Corrales, when officers recovered the stolen ride.

According to a news release from the Corrales Police Department, officers were dispatched to Via Oreada for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon arriving, the release states, officers discovered that the unoccupied sedan had been stolen during an armed carjacking committed in Albuquerque earlier.

A report of a possible homeless camp in the nearby Bosque area led police to items connected to the carjacking, including a 9 mm handgun.

The vehicle, firearm and other evidence were turned over to Albuquerque Police Department investigators, the release states, but a search of the area failed to locate any suspect, and no ongoing threat to the public was discovered.

The CPD is encouraging residents to be aware of their surroundings and keep their doors and windows locked.