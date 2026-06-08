Published June 8th, 2026 at 11:50 am

By Rodd Cayton, Corrales Comment

Will Corrales finally update its parking ordinance?

The Village Council Tuesday will take the matter up once again, nearly four months after putting it off due to concerns about possible unintended consequences of a previous draft ordinance.

Residents have been asking the council to address the problem of commercial parking in residential areas.Village staff in February brought the draft to the council, proposing that “no parking” signs be permitted along residential streets adjacent to commercial areas. Councilors wanted to see more specific rules detailing how far away patrons of Corrales businesses can park.

The village has been working on the update since at least last fall. Planning and zoning administrator Laurie Stout told councilors in October residents had been complaining about commercial customers parking on residential streets, with the police department lacking statutory power to issue parking tickets.

The latest draft says staff can place “no parking” signs on any part of a residential street, upon notice by code enforcement or “when warranted by ongoing public safety concerns.” It’s unclear whether the new rules address councilors’ concerns about Corraleños risking tickets or tows when they go to visit one another.

The signs would be required to list the potential consequences of illegal parking (towing and tickets). The proposed ordinance update also adds “when any vehicle is parked along a street where ‘no parking’ signs are posted to the list of circumstances permitting summary vehicle removal.

Also at the meeting, councilors will be asked to approve the village’s 2028-2032 infrastructure capital improvement plan, and Mayor Fred Hashimoto could appoint someone to assume the District 4 council seat of John Alsobrook II, who died last month.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. June 9

WHERE: Village of Corrales Council Chambers, 4324 Corrales Road VIRTUAL: via Zoom; Meeting ID: 821 5525 7048 Passcode: 413972.