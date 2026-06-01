Published June 1st, 2026 at 10:23 am

By Kevin Hendricks, The Paper.

Sandoval County voters head to the polls Tuesday for the June 2 primary — and more than 16,300 ballots are already in the books after early and absentee voting closed Saturday, May 30.

Through the end of early voting, Democrats led Sandoval County turnout with 8,546 ballots cast, Republicans followed with 5,834, and 1,923 voters registered as Decline to State or other unaffiliated status have already participated. An additional 169 residents used same-day registration during the early voting period. Voters who have not yet cast a ballot can still register and vote in person on Election Day — polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Mail-in ballots must be received by 7 p.m.

The June 2 Primary Election is the first conducted under New Mexico’s semi-open primary system, which allows voters with no party affiliation to choose a major party ballot without re-registering. In Sandoval County, about 69% of DTS and other unaffiliated voters who participated in early voting chose the Democratic primary; 31% chose the Republican primary. Statewide, of more than 18,600 unaffiliated voters who cast ballots through the close of early voting, about 77% chose the Democratic primary.

Sandoval County early and absentee voting through May 30 | Source: New Mexico Secretary of State

16,303 total ballots cast (absentee + early in-person)

8,546 Democratic ballots (52.4%)

5,834 Republican ballots (35.8%)

1,923 DTS/other unaffiliated ballots (11.8%)

1,322 of 1,923 DTS/other voters chose the Democratic primary (68.8%)

600 of 1,923 DTS/other voters chose the Republican primary (31.2%)

169 voters used same-day registration during early voting

Deb Haaland, left, and Gregg Hull talk before a forum for gubernatorial candidates on April 28 in Rio Rancho. (Kevin Hendricks)

What’s on the ballot

Sandoval County voters will find their outgoing Rio Rancho mayor on the statewide ballot: Gregg Hull has qualified for the Republican gubernatorial primary alongside Duke Rodriguez and Doug Turner. On the Democratic side, former Interior Secretary Deb Haaland faces Albuquerque attorney Sam Bregman.

Editor’s note: All names are written as they will appear on the ballot.

Contested statewide primaries

Governor — Republican Greggory D. Hull of Rio Rancho faces Duke Rodriguez and Doug W. Turner for the GOP nomination. Democrats Deb Haaland and Sam Bregman compete for the Democratic nomination.

Lieutenant Governor — Democrats Maggie Toulouse Oliver and Harold James Pope Jr. face off. Republicans David M. Gallegos, Manuel (Manny) Lardizabal and Aubrey Blair Dunn compete for the nomination.

Secretary of State — Democrats Katharine Clark and Amanda López Askin compete. Republican Ramona L. Goolsby of Rio Rancho runs unopposed for her party’s nomination.

U.S. Senate — Democratic incumbent Ben R. Luján faces challenger Matt Dodson. Republicans have only a write-in candidate, Larry E. Marker of Roswell, after Christopher Vanden Heuvel of Rio Rancho was disqualified.

Commissioner of Public Lands — Three Democrats compete: Juan de Jesús Sánchez III, Matthew McQueen, and Jonas Moya. Republican Michael Jack Perry is the sole GOP candidate.

Uncontested statewide primaries

U.S. House, District 1 — Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D) and Republican Ndidiamaka “Didi” Ekwua Charlene Okpareke of Rio Rancho each run unopposed in their primaries.

U.S. House, District 2 — Incumbent Gabriel Vasquez is the only Democrat. Gregory G. Cunningham is the lone Republican after Jose Orozco withdrew in April. Orozco will still appear on the ballot.

U.S. House, District 3 — Democratic incumbent Teresa Leger Fernandez runs uncontested for the northern New Mexico seat, which includes Sandoval County. Republican Martin Zamora of Clovis runs unopposed.

Attorney General — Democratic incumbent Raúl Torrez and Republican Samuel Isaiah Kane Sr. each run unopposed.

State Auditor — Democrat Joseph M. Maestas runs unopposed. Republicans have a write-in candidate, Joshua James Ryan Lawrence.

State Treasurer — Democrat Laura M. Montoya of Rio Rancho runs unopposed. Republicans have James F. Ellison, a write-in candidate.

Contested Sandoval County primaries

County Sheriff — Three Democrats compete: Jose Eloy Gonzales Jr., John Paul Trujillo, and Martin M. Arellano. Two Republicans face off: Alvin Eric Miller and Victor J. Rodriguez.

County Commissioner, District 3 — Democrat Frank James Smith Jr. runs unopposed in his primary. Republicans Edwin Paul Linson and Daniel J. Stoddard compete for their nomination.

County Assessor — Democrat Gerred Prairie, currently a Town of Bernalillo councilor, runs unopposed in his primary. Republicans Lawrence D. Griego and Richard Shanks compete for their nomination.

State House, District 60 — Democrat Luke Nicholas Jungmann faces the winner of a Republican primary between Joshua N. Hernandez and Zachary David Anaya.

Uncontested Sandoval County primaries

County Commissioner, District 1 — Democrat Paul J. Madrid runs unopposed after John Mark Sapien suspended his campaign in April. Sapien will still be on the ballot. Republican Rebecca Lynn Skartwed runs unopposed for the GOP nomination.

State House, District 23 — Democrat Elise Falanga Taylor runs unopposed as does Republican Alan T. Martinez.

State House, District 44 — Democrat Kathleen M. Cates runs unopposed. Republicans have only write-in candidate Adam Stanley Prior after Raul Vigil withdrew.

State House, District 65 — Democrat Derrick J. Lente of Sandia Pueblo runs unopposed. No Republican filed.

State House, District 57 — Democrat Chriselle Verene Martinez faces Republican incumbent Catherine Jeanette Cullen.

Probate Judge — Democrat Donna Iven Tillman and Republican Rebecca A. Torres each run unopposed in the primary.

Magistrate Judge, Division 1 — Democrat Ann Marie Maxwell-Chavez runs unopposed.

Magistrate Judge, Division 2 — Democrat F. Kenneth Eichwald runs unopposed.

Magistrate Judge, Division 3 — Democrat Delilah M. Montano-Baca runs unopposed.

Vote in the 2026 Primary

Primary Election Day: Tuesday, June 2 | Polls open 7 a.m.–7 p.m.

All locations open 7 a.m.–7 p.m. Voters may use any location in the county.

Bernalillo

Sandoval County Admin Bldg D, 1500 Idalia Rd.

Our Lady of Sorrows Gym, 319 S. Camino del Pueblo

Bernalillo Senior Center, 801 Rotary Park Rd.

Bernalillo High School Aux Gym, 148 Spartan Alley

Corrales

Corrales Recreation Center, 500 Jones Rd.

Corrales Community Center, 4324 Corrales Rd.

Rio Rancho

Community of Joy Lutheran Church, 841 Saratoga Dr. NE

Our Lady Queen of Angels, 1701 Tulip Rd. SE

St. Francis Episcopal Church, 2903 Cabezon Blvd. SE

Amazing Grace, 4131 Barbara Loop SE

Living Word Church, 1901 17th Ave. NE

Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School, 1301 Nicklaus Dr. SE

Rio Rancho Elementary School, 4601 Pepe Ortiz Rd. SE

SSCAFCA, 1041 Commercial Dr. SE

Puesta Del Sol Elementary School, 450 Southern Blvd. SE

Eagle Ridge Middle School, 800 Fruta Rd. NE

Joe Harris Elementary School, 2100 10th St. SE

Rio Rancho Middle School, 1600 Loma Colorado Blvd. NE

V. Sue Cleveland High School, 800 Cleveland Heights Rd. NE

Mountain View Middle School, 4101 Montreal Loop NE

Cielo Azul Elementary School, 3804 Shiloh Rd. NE

Placitas

Placitas Community Library, 453 Highway 165

Sovereign Pueblos

Sandia Pueblo Community Center, 481 Sandia Loop

Tamaya Wellness Center (Santa Ana Pueblo), 225 Ranchitos Rd.

Unincorporated Areas

La Madera Volunteer Fire Station, 826 Faith Dr., Sandia Park

Register or check registration: nmvote.org | Sandoval County Clerk: sandovalcountynm.gov