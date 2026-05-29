Published May 29th, 2026 at 11:59 am

By Kevin Hendricks, The Paper.

Sandoval County voters have one day left to cast early ballots before polls close Saturday, May 30 — and the county’s 12,134 votes already cast show how a new state law is reshaping who participates in the June 2 primary.

As of May 28, Democrats led Sandoval County early turnout with 6,614 ballots, Republicans followed with 4,144, and 1,376 voters registered as Decline to State or other unaffiliated status have already weighed in. An additional 117 residents used same-day registration to participate in early voting. The last day to request a mail-in absentee ballot has already passed — May 19 was the deadline — but voters can still register and vote in person through Election Day.

The June 2, 2026 Primary Election is the first conducted under New Mexico’s semi-open primary system, which for the first time allows voters with no party affiliation to choose a major party ballot without re-registering. In Sandoval County, about 70% of DTS and other unaffiliated voters chose the Democratic primary; 30% chose the Republican primary. The statewide pattern skews similarly: of more than 13,600 unaffiliated voters who had cast ballots through May 28, about 77% chose the Democratic primary.

More details

Voter Convenience Centers are open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at 11 community locations, including sites in Bernalillo, Corrales, Cuba, Rio Rancho, Placitas, San Ysidro, Jemez Springs, and several sovereign pueblo communities.

Voters can use any Voter Convenience Center in the county — not just the one nearest their address.

Same-day voter registration is available at any polling location through Election Day, June 2.

Polls open June 2 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mail-in ballots must be received by 7 p.m. that day.

Vote in the 2026 Primary

Early voting (final day): May 30, 10 a.m.–7 p.m.

Clerk’s Office: Sandoval County Administration Building D, 1500 Idalia Rd., Bernalillo

Community Voter Convenience Centers (May 30, 10 a.m.–7 p.m.):

Bernalillo — Our Lady of Sorrows Gym, 319 S. Camino Del Pueblo

Corrales — Corrales Community Center, 4324 Corrales Rd.

Cuba — Sandoval County Fairgrounds, 37 Rodeo Rd.

Rio Rancho — Community of Joy Lutheran Church, 841 Saratoga Dr. NE | Our Lady Queen of Angels, 1701 Tulip Rd. SE | St. Francis Episcopal Church, 2903 Cabezon Blvd. SE | Amazing Grace, 4131 Barbara Lp. SE, Ste. 1-B | Living Word Church, 1901 17th Ave. NE

Placitas — Placitas Community Library, 453 Highway 165

San Ysidro — San Ysidro Public Safety Room, 372 Highway 4

Jemez Springs — Municipal Office, 080 Jemez Springs Plaza

Sovereign Pueblos (hours/days vary): Contact individual sites or visit sandovalcountynm.gov

Primary Election Day: Tuesday, June 2 | Polls open 7 a.m.–7 p.m.

Register or check registration: nmvote.org | Sandoval County Clerk: sandovalcountynm.gov

BY THE NUMBERS — Sandoval County early voting through May 28 | Source: New Mexico Secretary of State

12,134 total ballots cast (absentee + early in-person)

6,614 Democratic ballots (54.5%)

4,144 Republican ballots (34.2%)

1,376 DTS/other unaffiliated ballots (11.3%)

968 of 1,376 DTS/other voters chose the Democratic primary (70.3%)

407 of 1,376 DTS/other voters chose the Republican primary (29.7%)

117 voters used same-day registration during early voting

What’s on the ballot



Sandoval County voters will find their outgoing Rio Rancho mayor on the statewide ballot: Gregg Hull has qualified for the Republican gubernatorial primary alongside Duke Rodriguez and Doug Turner. On the Democratic side, former Interior Secretary Deb Haaland faces Albuquerque attorney Sam Bregman.

Editor’s note: All names are written as they will appear on the ballot.

Contested statewide primaries

Governor — Republican Greggory D. Hull of Rio Rancho faces Duke Rodriguez and Doug W. Turner for the GOP nomination. Democrats Deb Haaland and Sam Bregman compete for the Democratic nomination.

Lieutenant Governor — Democrats Maggie Toulouse Oliver and Harold James Pope Jr. face off. Republicans David M. Gallegos, Manuel (Manny) Lardizabal and Aubrey Blair Dunn compete for the nomination.

Secretary of State — Democrats Katharine Clark and Amanda López Askin compete. Republican Ramona L. Goolsby of Rio Rancho runs unopposed for her party’s nomination.

U.S. Senate — Democratic incumbent Ben R. Luján faces challenger Matt Dodson. Republicans have only a write-in candidate, Larry E. Marker of Roswell, after Christopher Vanden Heuvel of Rio Rancho was disqualified.

Commissioner of Public Lands — Three Democrats compete: Juan de Jesús Sánchez III, Matthew McQueen, and Jonas Moya. Republican Michael Jack Perry is the sole GOP candidate.

Uncontested statewide primaries

U.S. House, District 1 — Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D) and Republican Ndidiamaka “Didi” Ekwua Charlene Okpareke of Rio Rancho each run unopposed in their primaries.

U.S. House, District 2 — Incumbent Gabriel Vasquez is the only Democrat. Gregory G. Cunningham is the lone Republican after Jose Orozco withdrew in April. Orozco will still appear on the ballot.

U.S. House, District 3 — Democratic incumbent Teresa Leger Fernandez runs uncontested for the northern New Mexico seat, which includes Sandoval County. Republican Martin Zamora of Clovis runs unopposed.

Attorney General — Democratic incumbent Raúl Torrez and Republican Samuel Isaiah Kane Sr. each run unopposed.

State Auditor — Democrat Joseph M. Maestas runs unopposed. Republicans have a write-in candidate, Joshua James Ryan Lawrence.

State Treasurer — Democrat Laura M. Montoya of Rio Rancho runs unopposed. Republicans have James F. Ellison, a write-in candidate.

Contested Sandoval County primaries

County Sheriff — Three Democrats compete: Jose Eloy Gonzales Jr., John Paul Trujillo, and Martin M. Arellano. Two Republicans face off: Alvin Eric Miller and Victor J. Rodriguez.

County Commissioner, District 3 — Democrat Frank James Smith Jr. runs unopposed in his primary. Republicans Edwin Paul Linson and Daniel J. Stoddard compete for their nomination.

County Assessor — Democrat Gerred Prairie, currently a Town of Bernalillo councilor, runs unopposed in his primary. Republicans Lawrence D. Griego and Richard Shanks compete for their nomination.

State House, District 60 — Democrat Luke Nicholas Jungmann faces the winner of a Republican primary between Joshua N. Hernandez and Zachary David Anaya.

Uncontested Sandoval County primaries

County Commissioner, District 1 — Democrat Paul J. Madrid runs unopposed after John Mark Sapien suspended his campaign in April. Sapien will still be on the ballot however. Republican Rebecca Lynn Skartwed runs unopposed for the GOP nomination.

State House, District 23 — Democrat Elise Falanga Taylor runs unopposed as does Republican Alan T. Martinez.

State House, District 44 — Democrat Kathleen M. Cates runs unopposed. Republicans have only write-in candidate Adam Stanley Prior after Raul Vigil withdrew.

State House, District 65 — Democrat Derrick J. Lente of Sandia Pueblo runs unopposed. No Republican filed.

State House, District 57 — Democrat Chriselle Verene Martinez faces Republican incumbent Catherine Jeanette Cullen.

Probate Judge — Democrat Donna Iven Tillman and Republican Rebecca A. Torres each run unopposed in the primary.

Magistrate Judge, Division 1 — Democrat Ann Marie Maxwell-Chavez runs unopposed.

Magistrate Judge, Division 2 — Democrat F. Kenneth Eichwald runs unopposed.

Magistrate Judge, Division 3 — Democrat Delilah M. Montano-Baca runs unopposed.