Published May 28th, 2026 at 11:20 am

By Kevin Hendricks, The Paper.

Sandoval County residents head into the final weekend of May with a packed calendar — and a deadline. Early voting in New Mexico’s primary election closes Saturday, May 30, giving residents one last chance to cast ballots before Tuesday’s primary.

The June 2 primary is the first conducted under New Mexico’s semi-open primary system. Voters registered with a major party receive that party’s ballot. Voters with no party affiliation may choose a major party ballot at the time of voting without changing their registration. Most alternate early voting sites are open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Local Sandoval County sites include the Corrales Community Center, 4324 Corrales Road; Our Lady Queen of Angels, 1701 Tulip Road SE, Rio Rancho; and the Sandoval County Administration Building, 1500 Idalia Road, Bernalillo. A full list of countywide locations can be found here.

Live music fills the rest of the weekend across the county. The BLOCK, 7805 Enchanted Hills Blvd. NE, Rio Rancho, hosts That Band on Friday at 7 p.m., Polynova on Saturday at 7 p.m., and closes Sunday with Braingang Trivia at 6 p.m. followed by an outdoor screening of Back to the Future at 7 p.m.

Saturday night also brings free shows at two local spots: Group Therapy performs at Casa Vieja Brewery, 4541 Corrales Road, Corrales, starting at 7 p.m., and Levi Dean plays a free acoustic set at Calavida Cantina, 10200 Corrales Road, at 6 p.m. On Friday, Tractor Brewing Westside, 5720 McMahon Blvd. NW, Albuquerque, hosts an all-’90s night with DJ Clout — also free.

What else is going on this weekend?

Corrales Growers’ Market — Sun., May 31 | 11 a.m. | 500 Jones Road, Corrales. Weekly market supporting regional family farms; runs through Nov. 1.

— Sun., May 31 | 11 a.m. | 500 Jones Road, Corrales. Weekly market supporting regional family farms; runs through Nov. 1. All-’90s Night with DJ Clout at Tractor Brewing Westside — Fri., May 29 | Free | 5720 McMahon Blvd. NW, Albuquerque.

— Fri., May 29 | Free | 5720 McMahon Blvd. NW, Albuquerque. That Band at The BLOCK — Fri., May 29 | 7 p.m. | 7805 Enchanted Hills Blvd. NE, Rio Rancho.

— Fri., May 29 | 7 p.m. | 7805 Enchanted Hills Blvd. NE, Rio Rancho. Polynova at The BLOCK — Sat., May 30 | 7 p.m. | 7805 Enchanted Hills Blvd. NE, Rio Rancho.

— Sat., May 30 | 7 p.m. | 7805 Enchanted Hills Blvd. NE, Rio Rancho. Group Therapy at Casa Vieja Brewery — Sat., May 30 | 7 p.m. | Free | 4541 Corrales Road, Corrales.

— Sat., May 30 | 7 p.m. | Free | 4541 Corrales Road, Corrales. Levi Dean at Calavida Cantina — Sat., May 30 | 6 p.m. | Free | 10200 Corrales Road.

— Sat., May 30 | 6 p.m. | Free | 10200 Corrales Road. Braingang Trivia + Outdoor Movie at The BLOCK — Sun., May 31 | Trivia 6 p.m., Back to the Future 7 p.m.

Vote in the 2026 Primary

Early voting closes Sat., May 30. Election Day is Tues., June 2, 2026. All Election Day sites are voter convenience centers — vote at any location. Same-day registration available. Register or check registration: nmvote.org Sandoval County Clerk: sandovalcountynm.gov

Unaffiliated voters: New Mexico’s semi-open primary allows voters with no party affiliation to choose a major party ballot at the time of voting without changing their registration.