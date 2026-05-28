Published May 28th, 2026 at 11:49 am

Corrales MainStreet will continue to promote economic development within the village, but the renewal of the organization’s contracts didn’t happen quietly. While village administration feels the new professional services local agreement adequately shifts its focus from increasing tourist traffic to historical preservation and improving resident quality of life, some residents took to the podium to voice concerns about a “boom” introducing unwanted noise, traffic and light pollution.

Along with the $55,000 local contract, village councilors approved a Biennial State Memorandum of Understanding, which establishes a formal three-way economic development partnership among the State of New Mexico, Corrales, and the local non-profit organization.

“Is increased economic activity still improving the quality of life in Corales?” resident Sabine Shurter said. She then argued that economic growth has created a surge in demand for local real estate and with it the risk of displacing long-term and less affluent residents of the village as well as longstanding and beloved Corrales businesses. She said rapid growth, especially in the entertainment and hospitality sectors, has introduced environmental stressors such as noise and light pollution and increased traffic and parking issues. “These developments are not entirely MainStreet’s fault,” Shurter said. “But my point is simply that in Corrales, the positive correlation between economic development and quality of life may have declined past zero and into negative territory.”

Also at the meeting, Mayor Fred Hashimoto said he will be accepting applications until 5 p.m. Friday from those interested in filling the District 4 seat on the council, replacing John Alsobrook II, who died earlier this month. He said he will nominate someone at the June 9 meeting, with the council voting on approval.

Also approved was a declaration of severe drought conditions within the village. Resolution 26-28 effectively bans the sale and use of all fireworks within village boundaries to mitigate wildfire risks. By state statute, the emergency ban can only remain in effect for 30 days at a time.