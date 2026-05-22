Published May 22nd, 2026 at 11:49 am

By State Representative Kathleen Cates — This election season, Sandoval County residents have had real chances to hear from the people asking for their votes. We sat down with candidates for Sheriff. We heard from candidates for Governor and the State Legislature. Those conversations mattered, not just because of what was said, but because showing up and answering questions is how candidates earn public trust.

So why hasn’t that happened with the Tax Assessor’s race?

Three candidates are running for Sandoval County Tax Assessor, and so far, none of them have taken part in a public forum. No structured Q&A, no chance for residents to hear them side by side. That’s a real problem, because the Tax Assessor’s office is one of those positions that doesn’t get a lot of attention until it affects your wallet—and it will.

Think about who this office actually touches. Sure, property owners feel it most directly. But when businesses see their property taxes go up, they don’t just absorb that cost—they pass it on. Higher prices at the register, higher rents, tighter margins for small business owners already running lean. If you live here, own anything here, or spend money here, this office has a hand in your financial life whether you realize it or not. It might be the most broadly felt race on the entire ballot.

And here’s what makes it even more worth paying attention to: all three candidates currently work inside the Tax Assessor’s office. That’s not a knock on any of them, but it does raise questions that deserve answers. What’s actually been happening in that office? What would each of them keep, and what would they change? Where do they think things have worked, and where do they think there’s room to do better? These aren’t gotcha questions. They’re the basic things any voter should be able to ask before making a decision.

A forum doesn’t have to be adversarial. It can just be a conversation—candidates explaining who they are and what they stand for, and residents getting a fair chance to listen and evaluate. That’s not too much to ask of anyone seeking public office.