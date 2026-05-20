Published May 20th, 2026 at 12:29 pm

The Village of Corrales has reopened the application process for conservation easements.

Those interested in receiving grants to keep their property for agricultural uses are encouraged to attend Thursday’s meeting of the Farmland Preservation and Agricultural Commission.

Commission co-Chair Ysabela Trujillo told the Corrales Comment the meeting will include details on how the conservation easement program will work, and that consultant Michael Scisco representatives of the New Mexico Land Conservancy will be on hand to answer questions from property owners.

Corrales voters in 2023 approved a bond issue that raised some $2 million, allowing the village to pay property owners to keep their land in an agricultural state and promote the rural character of the village. Trujillo said councilors chose five properties for the initial round of grants, but some of those owners dropped out due to eligibility concerns. She said part of the review when re-opening applications is to ensure the property owners have proper water rights and meet other criteria that will allow that land to be held as farmland in perpetuity.

Trujillo said the process will move fairly quickly, given that the money must be disbursed by June 2027. Farmland preservation commission members will visit any applying properties and present a ranked list to the Village Council at its July 23 meeting, she said.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

WHEN: 2 p.m. May 21

WHERE: Village of Corrales Council Chambers, 4324 Corrales Road

VIRTUAL: via Zoom; Meeting ID: 834 8709 8407 Passcode: 666092.