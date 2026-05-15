Published May 15th, 2026 at 10:43 am ,

Early voting in Sandoval County expands Saturday to 11 community locations across the county — and the first 10 days of balloting have already shown how a new state law is reshaping who participates in the June 2 primary.

As of May 14, 2,197 Sandoval County voters had cast ballots through absentee mail and early in-person voting, according to daily turnout data published by the New Mexico Secretary of State. Democrats led with 1,315 votes cast, Republicans with 630, and 248 voters registered as Decline to State have already weighed in.

The June 2, 2026 Primary Election will be the first conducted under New Mexico’s semi-open primary system, expanding eligibility to include voters who have no party affiliation. Voters affiliated with a major political party will receive that party’s ballot. Voters who have no party affiliation may choose a major party ballot at the time of voting without changing their registration.

Of those 248 Sandoval DTS voters, 178 — nearly three in four — chose to vote in the Democratic primary. Seventy chose the Republican primary. The pattern mirrors the statewide split: across New Mexico, 2,427 DTS voters had cast ballots through May 14, with 1,835 (75.6%) choosing the Democratic primary and 592 (24.4%) choosing Republican. Under SB16, DTS and unaffiliated voters simply state their party preference at the polls — no re-registration required.

Saturday’s expansion opens 11 community Voter Convenience Centers from Bernalillo to Jemez Pueblo, running 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday through May 30. The sites are closed Sundays and Memorial Day, May 25. Voters can use same-day registration at any polling location through Election Day. The last day to request a mail-in absentee ballot is May 19.

BY THE NUMBERS — Sandoval County early voting through May 14 Source: New Mexico Secretary of State

2,197 total ballots cast (absentee + early in-person)

total ballots cast (absentee + early in-person) 1,315 Democratic ballots (59.9%)

Democratic ballots (59.9%) 630 Republican ballots (28.7%)

Republican ballots (28.7%) 248 DTS ballots (11.3%)

DTS ballots (11.3%) 6,199 absentee ballots requested, not yet returned (4,055 Dem | 1,400 Rep | 694 DTS)

absentee ballots requested, not yet returned (4,055 Dem | 1,400 Rep | 694 DTS) 178 of 248 DTS voters chose the Democratic primary (71.8%)

DTS voters chose the Democratic primary (71.8%) 70 of 248 DTS voters chose the Republican primary (28.2%)

From left, New Mexico gubernatorial candidates Sam Bregman, Doug Turner, Duke Rodriguez, Deb Haaland and Gregg Hull participated in a forum in Rio Rancho on April 28. (Kevin Hendricks)

What’s on the ballot

Sandoval County voters will find their outgoing Rio Rancho mayor on the statewide ballot: Gregg Hull has qualified for the Republican gubernatorial primary alongside Duke Rodriguez and Doug Turner. On the Democratic side, former Interior Secretary Deb Haaland faces Albuquerque attorney Sam Bregman.

Editor’s note: All names are written as they will appear on the ballot.

Contested statewide primaries

Governor — Republican Greggory D. Hull of Rio Rancho faces Duke Rodriguez and Doug W. Turner for the GOP nomination. Democrats Deb Haaland and Sam Bregman compete for the Democratic nomination.

Lieutenant Governor — Democrats Maggie Toulouse Oliver and Harold James Pope Jr. face off. Republicans David M. Gallegos, Manuel (Manny) Lardizabal and Aubrey Blair Dunn compete for the nomination.

Secretary of State — Democrats Katharine Clark and Amanda López Askin compete. Republican Ramona L. Goolsby of Rio Rancho runs unopposed for her party’s nomination.

U.S. Senate — Democratic incumbent Ben R. Luján faces challenger Matt Dodson. Republicans have only a write-in candidate, Larry E. Marker of Roswell, after Christopher Vanden Heuvel of Rio Rancho was disqualified.

Commissioner of Public Lands — Three Democrats compete: Juan de Jesús Sánchez III, Matthew McQueen, and Jonas Moya. Republican Michael Jack Perry is the sole GOP candidate.

Uncontested statewide primaries

U.S. House, District 1 — Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D) and Republican Ndidiamaka “Didi” Ekwua Charlene Okpareke of Rio Rancho each run unopposed in their primaries.

U.S. House, District 2 — Incumbent Gabriel Vasquez is the only Democrat. Gregory G. Cunningham is the lone Republican after Jose Orozco withdrew in April. Orozco will still appear on the ballot.

U.S. House, District 3 — Democratic incumbent Teresa Leger Fernandez runs uncontested for the northern New Mexico seat, which includes Sandoval County. Republican Martin Zamora of Clovis runs unopposed.

Attorney General — Democratic incumbent Raúl Torrez and Republican Samuel Isaiah Kane Sr. each run unopposed.

State Auditor — Democrat Joseph M. Maestas runs unopposed. Republicans have a write-in candidate, Joshua James Ryan Lawrence.

State Treasurer — Democrat Laura M. Montoya of Rio Rancho runs unopposed. Republicans have James F. Ellison, a write-in candidate.

Contested Sandoval County primaries

County Sheriff — Three Democrats compete: Jose Eloy Gonzales Jr., John Paul Trujillo, and Martin M. Arellano. Two Republicans face off: Alvin Eric Miller and Victor J. Rodriguez.

County Commissioner, District 3 — Democrat Frank James Smith Jr. runs unopposed in his primary. Republicans Edwin Paul Linson and Daniel J. Stoddard compete for their nomination.

County Assessor — Democrat Gerred Prairie, currently a Town of Bernalillo councilor, runs unopposed in his primary. Republicans Lawrence D. Griego and Richard Shanks compete for their nomination.

State House, District 60 — Democrat Luke Nicholas Jungmann faces a Republican primary between Joshua N. Hernandez and Zachary David Anaya.

Uncontested Sandoval County primaries

County Commissioner, District 1 — Democrat Paul J. Madrid runs unopposed after John Mark Sapien suspended his campaign in April. Sapien will still be on the ballot however. Republican Rebecca Lynn Skartwed runs unopposed for the GOP nomination.

State House, District 23 — Democrat Elise Falanga Taylor runs unopposed as does Republican Alan T. Martinez.

State House, District 44 — Democrat Kathleen M. Cates runs unopposed. Republicans have only write-in candidate Adam Stanley Prior after Raul Vigil withdrew.

State House, District 65 — Democrat Derrick J. Lente of Sandia Pueblo runs unopposed. No Republican filed.

State House, District 57 — Democrat Chriselle Verene Martinez faces Republican incumbent Catherine Jeanette Cullen.

Probate Judge — Democrat Donna Iven Tillman and Republican Rebecca A. Torres each run unopposed in the primary.

Magistrate Judge, Division 1 — Democrat Ann Marie Maxwell-Chavez runs unopposed.

Magistrate Judge, Division 2 — Democrat F. Kenneth Eichwald runs unopposed.

Magistrate Judge, Division 3 — Democrat Delilah M. Montano-Baca runs unopposed.

Vote in the 2026 Primary

Early voting: May 5–30 | Closed Sundays and May 25 (Memorial Day)

Clerk’s Office (weekdays 8 a.m.–7 p.m. | Saturdays May 16, 23, 30: 10 a.m.–7 p.m.) Sandoval County Administration Building D, 1500 Idalia Rd., Bernalillo

Early voting expands to these locations on May 16 (10 a.m.–7 p.m., Mon.–Sat., May 16–30):

Bernalillo — Our Lady of Sorrows Gym, 319 S. Camino Del Pueblo

Corrales — Corrales Community Center, 4324 Corrales Rd.

Cuba — Sandoval County Fairgrounds, 37 Rodeo Rd.

Rio Rancho — Community of Joy Lutheran Church, 841 Saratoga Dr. NE | Our Lady Queen of Angels, 1701 Tulip Rd. SE | St. Francis Episcopal Church, 2903 Cabezon Blvd. SE | Amazing Grace, 4131 Barbara Lp. SE, STE 1-B | Living Word Church, 1901 17th Ave. NE

Placitas — Placitas Community Library, 453 Highway 165

San Ysidro — San Ysidro Public Safety Room, 372 Highway 4

Jemez Springs — Municipal Office, 080 Jemez Springs Plaza

Sovereign Pueblos and Navajo Nation chapters (hours/days vary): Cochiti Pueblo Community Center, 225 Cochiti St. (May 16–30) | Santo Domingo Pueblo Community Center, 134 Tesuque St. (May 28–29 only) | San Felipe Pueblo Head Start, 10 Meadow View Rd. (May 16–30) | Zia Pueblo Community Center, 135 Capitol Square Dr. (May 16–30) | Tamaya Wellness Center (Santa Ana Pueblo), 225 Ranchitos Rd. (May 16–30) | Sandia Pueblo Community Center, 481 Sandia Loop (May 16–30) | Jemez Pueblo Community Resource Center, 129 Canal St. (May 27–30) | Counselor Chapter House, 9828 Chapter House Rd 14 (May 16–30, closed May 23) | Torreon/Star Lake Chapter House, Highway 197, Mile Marker 26 (May 16–30) | Ojo Encino Chapter House, 1435 Star Lake Rd. (May 29 only)

Unaffiliated/DTS voters: The June 2, 2026 Primary Election will be the first conducted under New Mexico’s semi-open primary system, expanding eligibility to include voters who have no party affiliation. Voters affiliated with a major political party will receive that party’s ballot. Voters who have no party affiliation may choose a major party ballot at the time of voting without changing their registration.

Primary Election Day: Tuesday, June 2, 2026 All sites are Voter Convenience Centers — vote at any location. Same-day registration available.

Register or check registration: nmvote.org

Sandoval County Clerk: sandovalcountynm.gov