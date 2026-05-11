Published May 11th, 2026 at 2:32 pm

Corrales gets a free afternoon of award-winning Western folk music this month when Jim Jones and Mariam Funke take the stage at La Entrada Park.

The concert runs 4:30–6:15 p.m. Saturday, May 30, and is presented by Music in Corrales, with co-sponsorship from Corrales MainStreet and the Village of Corrales. Admission is free; attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets, a picnic (no alcohol), insect repellant — and dancing boots for two-stepping.

Jones and Funke are two-thirds of The Cowboy Way, a New Mexico-based trio named Western Group of the Year four times by the International Western Music Association. Jones has earned three Western Heritage Wrangler Awards and multiple Spur Awards from Western Writers of America; Funke, a Santa Fe-based musician and producer originally from Germany, is a private music teacher and record producer.

Free Concert: Jim Jones & Mariam Funke

Where: La Entrada Park, Corrales

When: Saturday, May 30 | 4:30–6:15 p.m.

Free admission

Presented by Music in Corrales www.musicincorrales.org/