Published May 8th, 2026 at 4:25 pm

The Village of Corrales and northwest Albuquerque have had an unusual — and elusive — tourist over the last couple of days. Residents report seeing a black bear in both communities, with state and local animal control authorities a step behind in their pursuit.

In his weekly message to the community, Corrales Mayor Fred Hashimoto said the animal was spotted on Uva Road, which branches off Corrales Road just north of the intersection with Alameda Boulevard (State Route 528). Police Chief Victor Mangiacapra told the Corrales Comment it was next seen near Cibola High School in Albuquerque. A Corrales resident posted a video of the bear on Facebook.

“It’s making the rounds,” he said. “Probably hungry and looking for snacks.” However, Mangiacapra said, giving in to the urge to feed a wild animal is likely to endanger it. He said when animals get too comfortable interacting with humans, that increases the danger they present to people and thus the chance they will eventually have to be put down.

Spokesperson Darren Vaughan of the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish told the Comment the agency began receiving calls Wednesday evening regarding a bear being seen in Corrales. The search later involved officers from Game and Fish and the Albuquerque Police Department and covered areas that included Paradise Hills Golf Course and the vicinity of Unser Boulevard and I-40. Vaughan said once it has been captured, next steps will be determined.

Mangiacapra said residents should keep their garbage can secured and not leave small animals unattended as a precaution. “Whether you’re talking about animals or two-legged intruders, always be aware of your surroundings,” he said. Anyone who comes face-to-face with a bear should avoid panicking, make eye contact and back away slowly, Mangiacapra said. “Bears don’t normally attack unprovoked, but that’s not a guarantee,” he said.