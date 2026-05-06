Published May 6th, 2026 at 12:06 pm

A new resale shop in Bernalillo is putting its profits to work — funding free home repairs for low-income veterans, seniors, and families across Sandoval County.

Rebuilding Together Sandoval County opened its ReBuild ReSale Store at 237 South Camino Del Pueblo on April 30. The organization describes it as a curated home and vintage marketplace — distinct from a typical thrift shop — offering a carefully selected inventory of quality goods. The store is open Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Every dollar from store sales goes directly toward the nonprofit’s core mission: repairing roofs, replacing furnaces and water heaters, fixing plumbing and electrical problems, and making homes accessible for people with disabilities, according to the organization.

Founded in 1999, RTSC has completed more than 350 home repair projects — nearly 70 in the past year alone — and serves residents in Rio Rancho, Corrales, Bernalillo, Algodones, and Placitas. The group says its budget has grown from $26,000 in 2020 to a projected $500,000-plus this year.

The organization is actively seeking donations and volunteers to support daily store operations.

Shop, donate, or volunteer:

Where: 237 South Camino Del Pueblo, Bernalillo, NM

Hours: Thu–Sat | 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Get involved: rebuildingtogethersandoval.org/rebuild-store

Phone: 505-896-3041