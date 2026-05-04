Published May 4th, 2026 at 1:00 pm ,

Voters can start casting ballots Tuesday in the 2026 primary and, in Rio Rancho, they’ll find a familiar name on the ballot.

Former Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull, who handed over the mayor’s office to Paul Wymer after April’s runoff election, is on the ballot for the Republican gubernatorial primary alongside Duke Rodriguez and Doug Turner. On the Democratic side, former Interior Secretary Deb Haaland faces Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman for the nomination. The primary is June 2.

Deb Haaland, left, and Gregg Hull talk before a forum for gubernatorial candidates on April 28 in Rio Rancho. (Kevin Hendricks)

The June 2, 2026 Primary Election will be the first conducted under New Mexico’s semi-open primary system, expanding eligibility to include voters who have no party affiliation. Voters affiliated with a major political party will receive that party’s ballot. Voters who have no party affiliation may choose a major party ballot at the time of voting without changing their registration.

Early voting begins May 5 at the Sandoval County Administration Building, 1500 Idalia Road, Bernalillo, 87004, and expands to 11 locations on May 16. The last day of early voting is May 30 with Election Day set for June 2.

Editor’s note: All names are written as they will appear on the ballot.

Contested statewide primaries

Governor — Republican Greggory D. Hull of Rio Rancho faces Duke Rodriguez and Doug W. Turner for the GOP nomination. Democrats Deb Haaland and Sam Bregman compete for the Democratic nomination.

Lieutenant Governor — Democrats Maggie Toulouse Oliver and Harold James Pope Jr. face off. Republicans David M. Gallegos, Manuel (Manny) Lardizabal and Aubrey Blair Dunn compete for the nomination.

Secretary of State — Democrats Katharine Clark and Amanda López Askin compete. Republican Ramona L. Goolsby of Rio Rancho runs unopposed for her party’s nomination.

U.S. Senate — Democratic incumbent Ben R. Luján faces challenger Matt Dodson. Republicans have only a write-in candidate, Larry E. Marker of Roswell, after Christopher Vanden Heuvel of Rio Rancho was disqualified.

Commissioner of Public Lands — Three Democrats compete: Juan de Jesús Sánchez III, Matthew McQueen, and Jonas Moya. Republican Michael Jack Perry is the sole GOP candidate.

Uncontested statewide primaries

U.S. House, District 1 — Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D) and Republican Ndidiamaka “Didi” Ekwua Charlene Okpareke of Rio Rancho each run unopposed in their primaries.

U.S. House, District 2 — Incumbent Gabriel Vasquez is the only Democrat. Gregory G. Cunningham is the lone Republican after Jose Orozco withdrew in April. Orozco will still appear on the ballot.

U.S. House, District 3 — Democratic incumbent Teresa Leger Fernandez runs uncontested for the northern New Mexico seat, which includes Sandoval County. Republican Martin Zamora of Clovis runs unopposed.

Attorney General — Democratic incumbent Raúl Torrez and Republican Samuel Isaiah Kane Sr. each run unopposed.

State Auditor — Democrat Joseph M. Maestas runs unopposed. Republicans have a write-in candidate, Joshua James Ryan Lawrence.

State Treasurer — Democrat Laura M. Montoya of Rio Rancho runs unopposed. Republicans have James F. Ellison, a write-in candidate.

Contested Sandoval County primaries

County Sheriff — Three Democrats compete: Jose Eloy Gonzales Jr., John Paul Trujillo, and Martin M. Arellano. Two Republicans face off: Alvin Eric Miller and Victor J. Rodriguez.

County Commissioner, District 3 — Democrat Frank James Smith Jr. runs unopposed in his primary. Republicans Edwin Paul Linson and Daniel J. Stoddard compete for their nomination.

County Assessor — Democrat Gerred Prairie, currently a Town of Bernalillo councilor, runs unopposed in his primary. Republicans Lawrence D. Griego and Richard Shanks compete for their nomination.

State House, District 60 — Democrat Luke Nicholas Jungmann faces a Republican primary between Joshua N. Hernandez and Zachary David Anaya.

Uncontested Sandoval County primaries

County Commissioner, District 1 — Democrat Paul J. Madrid runs unopposed after John Mark Sapien suspended his campaign in April. Sapien will still be on the ballot however. Republican Rebecca Lynn Skartwed runs unopposed for the GOP nomination.

State House, District 23 — Democrat Elise Falanga Taylor runs unopposed as does Republican Alan T. Martinez.

State House, District 44 — Democrat Kathleen M. Cates runs unopposed. Republicans have only write-in candidate Adam Stanley Prior after Raul Vigil withdrew.

State House, District 65 — Democrat Derrick J. Lente of Sandia Pueblo runs unopposed. No Republican filed.

State House, District 57 — Democrat Chriselle Verene Martinez faces Republican incumbent Catherine Jeanette Cullen.

Probate Judge — Democrat Donna Iven Tillman and Republican Rebecca A. Torres each run unopposed in the primary.

Magistrate Judge, Division 1 — Democrat Ann Marie Maxwell-Chavez runs unopposed.

Magistrate Judge, Division 2 — Democrat F. Kenneth Eichwald runs unopposed.

Magistrate Judge, Division 3 — Democrat Delilah M. Montano-Baca runs unopposed.

Vote in the 2026 Primary

Early voting: May 5–30 | Closed Sundays and May 25 (Memorial Day)

Clerk’s Office (weekdays 8 a.m.–7 p.m. | Saturdays May 16, 23, 30: 10 a.m.–7 p.m.) Sandoval County Administration Building D, 1500 Idalia Rd., Bernalillo

Early voting expands to these locations on May 16 (10 a.m.–7 p.m., Mon.–Sat., May 16–30):

Bernalillo — Our Lady of Sorrows Gym, 319 S. Camino Del Pueblo

Corrales — Corrales Community Center, 4324 Corrales Rd.

Cuba — Sandoval County Fairgrounds, 37 Rodeo Rd.

Rio Rancho — Community of Joy Lutheran Church, 841 Saratoga Dr. NE | Our Lady Queen of Angels, 1701 Tulip Rd. SE | St. Francis Episcopal Church, 2903 Cabezon Blvd. SE | Amazing Grace, 4131 Barbara Lp. SE, STE 1-B | Living Word Church, 1901 17th Ave. NE

Placitas — Placitas Community Library, 453 Highway 165

San Ysidro — San Ysidro Public Safety Room, 372 Highway 4

Jemez Springs — Municipal Office, 080 Jemez Springs Plaza

Sovereign Pueblos and Navajo Nation chapters (hours/days vary): Cochiti Pueblo Community Center, 225 Cochiti St. (May 16–30) | Santo Domingo Pueblo Community Center, 134 Tesuque St. (May 28–29 only) | San Felipe Pueblo Head Start, 10 Meadow View Rd. (May 16–30) | Zia Pueblo Community Center, 135 Capitol Square Dr. (May 16–30) | Tamaya Wellness Center (Santa Ana Pueblo), 225 Ranchitos Rd. (May 16–30) | Sandia Pueblo Community Center, 481 Sandia Loop (May 16–30) | Jemez Pueblo Community Resource Center, 129 Canal St. (May 27–30) | Counselor Chapter House, 9828 Chapter House Rd 14 (May 16–30, closed May 23) | Torreon/Star Lake Chapter House, Highway 197, Mile Marker 26 (May 16–30) | Ojo Encino Chapter House, 1435 Star Lake Rd. (May 29 only)

Unaffiliated/DTS voters: The June 2, 2026 Primary Election will be the first conducted under New Mexico’s semi-open primary system, expanding eligibility to include voters who have no party affiliation. Voters affiliated with a major political party will receive that party’s ballot. Voters who have no party affiliation may choose a major party ballot at the time of voting without changing their registration.

Primary Election Day: Tuesday, June 2, 2026 All sites are Voter Convenience Centers — vote at any location. Same-day registration available.

Register or check registration: nmvote.org

Sandoval County Clerk:sandovalcountynm.gov